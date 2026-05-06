AIADMK Rules Out Backing Vijay’s TVK ‘Under Any Circumstances’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIADMK denies supporting actor Vijay's TVK for government.

AIADMK dismisses reports of backing TVK's assembly majority.

Vijay's TVK remains short of required seats to form government.

The AIADMK on Wednesday categorically ruled out extending support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation in Tamil Nadu, dealing a major setback to the party’s efforts to secure a majority in the Assembly. The clarification came amid speculation in sections of the media that several AIADMK MLAs were open to backing the Vijay-led formation in a possible post-poll arrangement. With TVK emerging as the single largest party in its electoral debut by winning 108 seats, the support of regional parties has become crucial as it still remains 10 seats short of the majority mark required to form the government.

AIADMK Rejects Support

AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy dismissed reports of any understanding with TVK and said the party would not support Vijay “under any circumstances”. Speaking to reporters after meeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence, Munusamy described the reports circulating in the media as “completely false”.

He said the clarification was being issued on the direct instructions of Palaniswami in order to end speculation surrounding the AIADMK’s stand. Several newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders also met Palaniswami following the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 4.

The AIADMK secured 47 seats in the election held on April 23 and currently remains one of the key opposition blocs in the state Assembly. Political observers believe the party’s support could have significantly altered the numbers game in favour of TVK.

Also Read: DMK Slams Congress For Joining Hands With TVK, Accuses Rahul Of Betraying Voters

TVK Still Short Of Majority

Despite a strong debut performance, Vijay’s TVK is still struggling to cross the majority mark needed to form the government. The party currently has 108 MLAs and requires support from at least 10 more legislators to stake a stronger claim before the Governor.

The latest rejection from AIADMK adds to the uncertainty surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu, especially at a time when the Governor has reportedly sought legal opinion on Vijay’s claim and asked for clearer proof of majority support.

With smaller parties yet to take a final call and alliance negotiations continuing behind closed doors, doubts remain over whether TVK will be able to gather enough support in time for the proposed swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Governor Unsatisfied With Vijay’s Majority Claim; Swearing-In Likely Delayed