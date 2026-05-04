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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection'Historic Win For Women & Youth': Aadhav Arjuna Dedicates TVK Victory To Karur Victims’ Families

'Historic Win For Women & Youth': Aadhav Arjuna Dedicates TVK Victory To Karur Victims’ Families

Aadhav Arjuna dedicates TVK’s historic Tamil Nadu 2026 victory to 41 Karur victims’ families, calling it a revolution led by women and youth.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK leader dedicates victory to 41 families who died in Karur.
  • Aadhav Arjuna calls election result a revolution by women and youth.
  • TVK leader criticizes DMK leadership for corruption and family rule.
  • TVK achieves rapid rise to power in Tamil Nadu politics.

In the aftermath of a sweeping victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna delivered an emotional statement, dedicating the party’s success to the families of 41 people who lost their lives in Karur. The party, led by Vijay, has emerged as a dominant force, defeating both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Speaking after the results, Aadhav Arjuna described the verdict as a turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political history, crediting women and youth for driving the change.

'The Day A New Revolution Emerged'

Reflecting on the outcome, Aadhav Arjuna said, "It was a revolution of women and youth. Today is the day that a new revolution has emerged in Tamil Nadu after 50 years. The day that the monarchy was abolished. The day that the people, women, and youth put an end to the family dominance that comes to power by birth."

Aadhav Arjuna also targeted the DMK leadership, linking public anger to recent events and governance issues. He said, "Especially, after our leader's Thiruvarur campaign, the DMK family, MK Stalin and the women and youth of Tamil Nadu were counting the days to put an end to this vicious DMK regime, which was the main reason for the loss of 41 lives in our family in Karur."

ALSO READ: Vijay Vs Udhayanidhi: Tamil Nadu’s New Political Axis Takes Shape After 2026 Verdict

“People Of Tamil Nadu Would Create Change”

Reiterating confidence in the electorate, Aadhav Arjuna said, "We had been saying for 6 months that the people of Tamil Nadu would create change. We said that our vote share would touch 40 percent. But, the 75-year-old party, the 50-year-old party laughed at us."

"But we presented our plans and in every campaign, pointed out the mistakes of the DMK," he said.

Victory Dedicated To Karur Families

In an emotional conclusion, he stated, "The leader's propaganda has turned Tamil Nadu politics upside down. A history that India itself did not expect. We dedicate this historic victory to the families of our 41 people who lost their lives in Karur."

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: PMK Outperforms Expectations, Leads In 5 Seats, Fuels Kingmaker Buzz

Rapid Rise Of TVK Reshapes TN Politics

Within just two years of its formation, TVK has grown from a new entrant to a ruling force, contesting all 234 constituencies and securing power. The party’s rapid rise reflects a significant shift in voter sentiment and marks a new phase in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, led by Vijay, won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. They defeated both the DMK and AIADMK.

Who is the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)?

The leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is Aadhav Arjuna. The party's founder and driving force is Vijay.

To whom did Aadhav Arjuna dedicate the election victory?

Aadhav Arjuna dedicated the victory to the families of 41 people who lost their lives in Karur. He also highlighted the role of women and youth in achieving this success.

What is significant about TVK's rapid rise to power?

TVK has become a ruling force within just two years of its formation. This rapid ascent signifies a major shift in voter sentiment and a new political era in Tamil Nadu.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Aadhav Arjuna Speech
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