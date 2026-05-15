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HomeElectionOver 10 Held At Chennai Airport With Inked Fingers, Foreign Passports; Role In TN Polls Probed

Over 10 Held At Chennai Airport With Inked Fingers, Foreign Passports; Role In TN Polls Probed

Foreign nationals were detained at Tamil Nadu airports for allegedly voting in Assembly polls despite holding foreign passports.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 May 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Foreign nationals detained at airports with election ink marks.
  • Individuals held with foreign passports and Indian voter IDs.
  • Probe launched into illegal voter registration and potential fraud.
  • Case raises concerns over election integrity and voter verification.

In a startling development after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, immigration authorities have detained multiple foreign nationals at airports in Tamil Nadu for allegedly participating in the state polls despite carrying non-Indian passports. Officials confirmed that several individuals, most of them reportedly Sri Lankan nationals, were intercepted at Chennai and Madurai airports after authorities noticed indelible ink marks on their fingers during immigration checks.

Immigration Checks Trigger Major Discovery

According to officials, at least ten people, including four women, were detained at Chennai airport alone. Among those identified were Sri Lankan nationals Ranjini, Sarfudeen, Nilanthi, Jeyanthan, Charlie Balachandran, Chakravarthy Logapriya, and Sunitha Chakravarthy. Authorities also detained individuals holding passports from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Canada, as per reports.

Airport officials said the suspects came under scrutiny after immigration personnel observed election ink marks typically applied to voters during polling.

Investigators later found that the individuals were allegedly carrying both foreign passports and Indian voter identity cards issued by the Election Commission, a combination authorities described as unlawful under Indian regulations.

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Probe Underway Into Voter IDs and Possible Voting Fraud

A senior immigration officer said officials are now investigating how the voter identity cards were obtained and whether the detained individuals had indeed cast votes in the Assembly elections. “Foreign passport holders with Indian voter IDs is against the law,” the officer stated, reports said.

Legal action has reportedly been initiated under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other applicable laws.

Authorities said intelligence inputs had alerted law enforcement agencies that certain foreign nationals who allegedly voted fraudulently might attempt to leave India after polling concluded. Following the alert, immigration units at airports including Chennai and Madurai were instructed to monitor outbound passengers closely.

The operation subsequently led to multiple detentions.

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Officials Examine Possible Impact on Election Process

Investigators are now examining travel and immigration records of foreign nationals who entered India ahead of the elections and have not yet departed.

Officials are also reviewing whether the voter IDs were illegally procured through organised networks or administrative loopholes.

When asked whether the alleged fraudulent voting could influence the election outcome, a senior official reportedly declined to comment. However, authorities confirmed that a detailed report on the matter has already been forwarded to the Election Commission of India.

The development comes at a politically sensitive time following the formation of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay after a closely watched Assembly election.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were foreign nationals detained at Tamil Nadu airports?

Foreign nationals were detained for allegedly participating in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections despite holding non-Indian passports, indicated by indelible ink marks on their fingers.

What illegal combination did the detained individuals possess?

The detained individuals were allegedly carrying both foreign passports and Indian voter identity cards, which is unlawful under Indian regulations.

Which countries were the passports of the detained individuals from?

The detained individuals held passports from Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Canada.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are examining how voter ID cards were obtained and whether the detained individuals voted.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Chennai Airport Tamil NAdu Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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