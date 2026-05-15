Over 10 Held At Chennai Airport With Inked Fingers, Foreign Passports; Role In TN Polls Probed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foreign nationals detained at airports with election ink marks.

Individuals held with foreign passports and Indian voter IDs.

Probe launched into illegal voter registration and potential fraud.

Case raises concerns over election integrity and voter verification.

In a startling development after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, immigration authorities have detained multiple foreign nationals at airports in Tamil Nadu for allegedly participating in the state polls despite carrying non-Indian passports. Officials confirmed that several individuals, most of them reportedly Sri Lankan nationals, were intercepted at Chennai and Madurai airports after authorities noticed indelible ink marks on their fingers during immigration checks.

Immigration Checks Trigger Major Discovery

According to officials, at least ten people, including four women, were detained at Chennai airport alone. Among those identified were Sri Lankan nationals Ranjini, Sarfudeen, Nilanthi, Jeyanthan, Charlie Balachandran, Chakravarthy Logapriya, and Sunitha Chakravarthy. Authorities also detained individuals holding passports from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Canada, as per reports.

Airport officials said the suspects came under scrutiny after immigration personnel observed election ink marks typically applied to voters during polling.

Investigators later found that the individuals were allegedly carrying both foreign passports and Indian voter identity cards issued by the Election Commission, a combination authorities described as unlawful under Indian regulations.

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Probe Underway Into Voter IDs and Possible Voting Fraud

A senior immigration officer said officials are now investigating how the voter identity cards were obtained and whether the detained individuals had indeed cast votes in the Assembly elections. “Foreign passport holders with Indian voter IDs is against the law,” the officer stated, reports said.

Legal action has reportedly been initiated under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other applicable laws.

Authorities said intelligence inputs had alerted law enforcement agencies that certain foreign nationals who allegedly voted fraudulently might attempt to leave India after polling concluded. Following the alert, immigration units at airports including Chennai and Madurai were instructed to monitor outbound passengers closely.

The operation subsequently led to multiple detentions.

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Officials Examine Possible Impact on Election Process

Investigators are now examining travel and immigration records of foreign nationals who entered India ahead of the elections and have not yet departed.

Officials are also reviewing whether the voter IDs were illegally procured through organised networks or administrative loopholes.

When asked whether the alleged fraudulent voting could influence the election outcome, a senior official reportedly declined to comment. However, authorities confirmed that a detailed report on the matter has already been forwarded to the Election Commission of India.

The development comes at a politically sensitive time following the formation of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay after a closely watched Assembly election.