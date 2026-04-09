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HomeElectionNitin Nabin Questions Alliance With Vijay’s TVK, Backs AIADMK; Says 'Politics Needs Full-Time Commitment'

Nitin Nabin Questions Alliance With Vijay’s TVK, Backs AIADMK; Says 'Politics Needs Full-Time Commitment'

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: BJP chief Nitin Nabin questions alliance with Vijay’s TVK, stresses full-time politics as NDA banks on AIADMK to challenge DMK in TN polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Election 2026: The BJP has raised doubts over the idea of aligning with actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with party national president Nitin Nabin questioning the practicality of such a partnership.

BJP Takes Swipe At Vijay’s Political Entry

Taking a veiled dig at Vijay’s political involvement, Nabin underscored the demands of electoral politics. “In politics, you need to do full-time politics… everything depends on how much time he spends on the pitch. Why should we ally with him? We are already in alliance with AIADMK,” Nabin said, as per ANI.

His remarks come at a time when Vijay’s political foray has generated significant buzz ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

NDA Banks On AIADMK, Targets DMK

Nabin reiterated that the BJP remains firmly aligned with the AIADMK, describing it as the senior partner within the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is set to contest 27 seats as part of the arrangement.

Projecting confidence in the alliance’s prospects, he said, “The results in Tamil Nadu will also surprise you. The corruption of DMK and the appeasement politics they have done will get a strong answer from the people. NDA will form a government in Tamil Nadu. There are definite signs that there will be a change.”

The statement signals the NDA’s intent to position itself as a strong alternative to the ruling DMK, with a campaign focused on governance and anti-incumbency narratives.

BJP Dismisses Internal Differences

Addressing speculation about internal tensions, Nabin clarified that former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai was not unhappy about skipping the Assembly contest.

“Annamalai contested the Lok Sabha elections. He participated in the campaign yesterday. There is no unhappiness anywhere. The party fights the polls as a unit,” he said.

Annamalai had earlier explained that his decision not to contest was voluntary. He noted that he had formally informed the party leadership of his choice and expressed appreciation for their support, adding that he would instead focus on campaigning for the NDA.

BJP Signals United Front In Tamil Nadu

Having taken charge earlier this year, Nabin emphasized that the BJP has worked to bring all alliance partners together under the NDA umbrella. He reiterated that the coalition remains cohesive, with the AIADMK playing a leading role in the state.

As the election battle intensifies, the BJP’s remarks on Vijay’s political journey and alliance arithmetic underline the shifting dynamics in Tamil Nadu politics, where new entrants and established players are vying for space in a high-stakes contest.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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