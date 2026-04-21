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HomeElection'Sat On MGR's Laps But Didn't Take Advantage...': Kamal Haasan Takes Dig At Vijay Over ‘MGR Successor’ Pitch

'Sat On MGR's Laps But Didn't Take Advantage...': Kamal Haasan Takes Dig At Vijay Over ‘MGR Successor’ Pitch

Kamal Haasan stated that as a child, he sat on the laps of MGR and Sivaji Ganesan but never exploited these relationships. He mentioned that MGR particularly liked him.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamal Haasan alluded to knowing MGR and Sivaji personally.
  • Haasan stated he sat on MGR's and Sivaji's laps.
  • He emphasized not exploiting his childhood connections.
  • Haasan urged voters to support DMK's 'Rising Sun'.

Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu) Apr 21 (PTI) The MNM chief, actor Kamal Haasan, said that he sat on the laps of late chief minister M G Ramachandran and the legendary Tamil actor of yore Sivaji Ganesan as a child, and yet he never took advantage of that, in an apparent dig at actor-politician Vijay’s attempts to portray himself as the "successor of MGR".

Haasan was campaigning for DMK’s Tiruchirapalli East constituency candidate, Inigo S Irudayaraj, on the night of April 20. Along with Irudyaraj, Haasan led a rally through Tiruchirapalli, urging people to vote for 'Rising Sun,' DMK's poll symbol. Incidentally, Vijay will also be contesting from Tiruchirapalli East.

"Like the other candidate here (referring to Vijay), I too joined the cinema at a very young age and know all the stars, but never exploited that. I used to sit on the laps of MGR and Shivaji (Ganesan); I did not take advantage of that. In fact, MGR liked me a lot," Haasan explained further.

When Vijay had come for campaigning here recently, he had stopped at the MGR statue for a photo-op.

Stating that his discipline was purely because he had great teachers, he urged people to teach youngsters their own history, Haasan said.

"Tell the youngsters where this Rising Sun came from and how it dawned," he added.

Referring to the idea that Vijay pulls crowds wherever he has gone, Haasan said, "We held a massive gathering in Coimbatore, where 1.5 lakh people marched”. PTI JR JR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kamal Haasan say about his childhood interactions with MGR and Sivaji Ganesan?

Kamal Haasan stated that as a child, he sat on the laps of MGR and Sivaji Ganesan but never exploited these relationships. He mentioned that MGR particularly liked him.

Why was Kamal Haasan campaigning in Tiruchirapalli?

Kamal Haasan was campaigning for the DMK's Tiruchirapalli East constituency candidate, Inigo S Irudayaraj. He urged people to vote for the DMK's 'Rising Sun' poll symbol.

What was the apparent dig Kamal Haasan made towards Vijay?

Kamal Haasan's remarks about not taking advantage of sitting on MGR and Sivaji Ganesan's laps seemed to be a dig at actor-politician Vijay's attempts to portray himself as the 'successor of MGR'.

Did Kamal Haasan acknowledge Vijay's campaigning efforts?

Yes, Haasan referred to Vijay as 'the other candidate here' and mentioned that Vijay had recently stopped at the MGR statue for a photo-op during his campaigning.

Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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