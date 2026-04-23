Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP protested DMK members influencing voters at a polling station.

Mylapore candidate Soundararajan alleged DMK symbol display to sway voters.

Protesters demanded action against alleged voter influence tactics.

BJP accused DMK of creating anarchy and crushing opposition.

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Members of the BJP resorted to a sudden dharna in front of a polling station in Mylapore constituency here on Thursday protesting against a few DMK members for allegedly attempting to influence voters.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM.

The Mylapore BJP candidate and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who rushed to the spot, alleged that a few DMK members boldly displayed that party's Rising Sun symbol and attempted to influence the voters standing in the queue to exercise their franchise.

"They are neither voters nor party agents. These individuals displayed DMK symbol and Chief Minister M K Stalin's photos on their phones. If they think they can get votes by unleashing anarchy, then they will not succeed. Stalin should not think of getting votes by crushing our voice. People are aware of the DMK's rowdyism. We cannot accept it," Soundararajan told reporters and added that there was sufficient proof to substantiate her claims.

She wondered how the polling officials could allow those people.

Meanwhile, the BJP members who staged the protest at the St Francis Xavier School, one of the polling centres in the constituency, raised slogans denouncing the chief minister. PTI JSP JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)