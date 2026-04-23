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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election: BJP Stages Protest At Mylapore Polling Booth, Alleges DMK Attempt To Influence Voters

Tamil Nadu Election: BJP Stages Protest At Mylapore Polling Booth, Alleges DMK Attempt To Influence Voters

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, BJP members protested because they alleged DMK members were attempting to influence voters by displaying their party symbol and photos near a polling station.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP protested DMK members influencing voters at a polling station.
  • Mylapore candidate Soundararajan alleged DMK symbol display to sway voters.
  • Protesters demanded action against alleged voter influence tactics.
  • BJP accused DMK of creating anarchy and crushing opposition.

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Members of the BJP resorted to a sudden dharna in front of a polling station in Mylapore constituency here on Thursday protesting against a few DMK members for allegedly attempting to influence voters.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM.

The Mylapore BJP candidate and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who rushed to the spot, alleged that a few DMK members boldly displayed that party's Rising Sun symbol and attempted to influence the voters standing in the queue to exercise their franchise.

"They are neither voters nor party agents. These individuals displayed DMK symbol and Chief Minister M K Stalin's photos on their phones. If they think they can get votes by unleashing anarchy, then they will not succeed. Stalin should not think of getting votes by crushing our voice. People are aware of the DMK's rowdyism. We cannot accept it," Soundararajan told reporters and added that there was sufficient proof to substantiate her claims.

She wondered how the polling officials could allow those people.

Meanwhile, the BJP members who staged the protest at the St Francis Xavier School, one of the polling centres in the constituency, raised slogans denouncing the chief minister. PTI JSP JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BJP members protest in Mylapore constituency?

BJP members protested because they alleged DMK members were attempting to influence voters by displaying their party symbol and photos near a polling station.

Who is the BJP candidate for Mylapore constituency?

The BJP candidate for the Mylapore constituency is Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also a former Governor.

What was the nature of the alleged DMK activity that caused the protest?

DMK members allegedly displayed the party's Rising Sun symbol and photos of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on their phones to influence voters in the queue.

Published at : 23 Apr 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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