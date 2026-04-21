Anbumani Ramadoss Promises Phased Alcohol Prohibition, Drug-Free Tamil Nadu If Alliance Wins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prohibition and narcotics eradication planned within three months.

Women and children to move freely anywhere, anytime.

Plans to improve farmers, education, healthcare, and employment.

Social justice measures including caste census to be undertaken.

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday claimed that AIADMK and his party have formulated constructive plans to implement prohibition in a phased manner and completely eradicate narcotics in Tamil Nadu, within three months, if the alliance voted to power in the April 23 Assembly elections.

"Specifically, it will be ensured that women and children can move about freely anywhere and at any time throughout Tamil Nadu", he said in a statement here.

He also said that the constituents of the NDA, including the AIADMK and the PMK, have formulated schemes to improve the lives of farmers, enhancing the sectors of education and healthcare, and increasing employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors for educated youth.

"If these initiatives are implemented, Tamil Nadu will transform into a developed state", he claimed.

"Various measures including a caste-based census will be undertaken to uphold social justice in Tamil Nadu", he said adding "steps will be taken to fulfill all the legitimate demands of government employees in Tamil Nadu, including teachers, police personnel, transport workers, noon-meal scheme staff, part-time teachers, guest lecturers, temporary government staff, fair-price shop employees, sugar mill workers, village assistants, and panchayat secretaries".

Pointing out that in Tamil Nadu, an election is invariably viewed as a grand festival, Anbumani said: "However, this particular election is perceived as a battle between justice and injustice". PTI SNR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)