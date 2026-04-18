Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's surprise Perambur visit energizes Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Actor-politician Vijay conducted door-to-door campaign in Perambur.

Surprise outreach boosts cadre morale ahead of polling.

TVK's independent bid faces established political alliances.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: With just days to go before polling across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, campaign intensity has peaked, and a surprise move by Vijay has added fresh momentum to the electoral contest. The actor-turned-politician, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made an unannounced visit to the Perambur constituency, drawing large crowds and energising party workers at a crucial juncture in the campaign.

TVK Vijay Election Campaign: Surprise Visit Energises Cadres

Vijay, who is contesting from both Trichy East and Perambur, held discussions with party functionaries on campaign strategy and local issues during his visit. His sudden appearance took even local organisers by surprise, quickly attracting supporters and volunteers in large numbers.

In a symbolic gesture, he drew a whistle—the party’s election symbol—outside a local party office, a move that resonated strongly with cadres and onlookers.

பெரம்பூரில் விசில் கோலம் போட்ட தலைவர் 😄❤❤🔥pic.twitter.com/3zDFclMD11 — Prasanna OG Vote For TVK (@OGprasanna) April 17, 2026

Door-to-Door Outreach Marks First For TVK Chief

In a notable shift in campaign style, Vijay personally went door-to-door in Perambur, seeking votes from residents. This marked the first time he undertook such direct voter outreach since launching his party.

The effort is being seen as an attempt to build grassroots connect in a tightly contested election, especially as he faces established alliances led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

After interacting with voters and party workers, Vijay returned to Panayur following internal consultations with senior leaders.

Final Phase Campaign Heats Up

With only four days left for campaigning to conclude, sources indicate that Vijay is likely to campaign in Cuddalore and Dharmapuri in the coming days, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Meanwhile, his surprise outreach in Perambur has boosted morale among party cadres, who are intensifying efforts through whirlwind tours across constituencies.

As the countdown to polling day continues, all eyes are on how Vijay’s independent bid will fare against well-entrenched political alliances. The results, scheduled to be declared on May 4, are expected to offer a clear picture of his party’s electoral strength in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.