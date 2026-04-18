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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay Storms Perambur In Surprise Outreach, Door-to-Door Push Boosts TVK Cadres

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay Storms Perambur In Surprise Outreach, Door-to-Door Push Boosts TVK Cadres

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s surprise Perambur visit, kolam gesture, and door-to-door outreach energise cadres days before TN polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's surprise Perambur visit energizes Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
  • Actor-politician Vijay conducted door-to-door campaign in Perambur.
  • Surprise outreach boosts cadre morale ahead of polling.
  • TVK's independent bid faces established political alliances.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: With just days to go before polling across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, campaign intensity has peaked, and a surprise move by Vijay has added fresh momentum to the electoral contest. The actor-turned-politician, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made an unannounced visit to the Perambur constituency, drawing large crowds and energising party workers at a crucial juncture in the campaign.

TVK Vijay Election Campaign: Surprise Visit Energises Cadres

Vijay, who is contesting from both Trichy East and Perambur, held discussions with party functionaries on campaign strategy and local issues during his visit. His sudden appearance took even local organisers by surprise, quickly attracting supporters and volunteers in large numbers.

In a symbolic gesture, he drew a whistle—the party’s election symbol—outside a local party office, a move that resonated strongly with cadres and onlookers.

Door-to-Door Outreach Marks First For TVK Chief

In a notable shift in campaign style, Vijay personally went door-to-door in Perambur, seeking votes from residents. This marked the first time he undertook such direct voter outreach since launching his party.

The effort is being seen as an attempt to build grassroots connect in a tightly contested election, especially as he faces established alliances led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

After interacting with voters and party workers, Vijay returned to Panayur following internal consultations with senior leaders.

Final Phase Campaign Heats Up

With only four days left for campaigning to conclude, sources indicate that Vijay is likely to campaign in Cuddalore and Dharmapuri in the coming days, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Meanwhile, his surprise outreach in Perambur has boosted morale among party cadres, who are intensifying efforts through whirlwind tours across constituencies.

As the countdown to polling day continues, all eyes are on how Vijay’s independent bid will fare against well-entrenched political alliances. The results, scheduled to be declared on May 4, are expected to offer a clear picture of his party’s electoral strength in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vijay in the context of the Tamil Nadu election?

Vijay is an actor-turned-politician leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in the Tamil Nadu elections.

Where did Vijay make a surprise visit to energize party workers?

Vijay made an unannounced visit to the Perambur constituency, which energized party workers and drew large crowds.

What is the election symbol for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)?

The election symbol for the TVK is a whistle, which Vijay symbolically drew outside a local party office.

What new campaign tactic did Vijay employ in Perambur?

Vijay personally went door-to-door in Perambur to seek votes, marking his first direct voter outreach since launching his party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Perambur TVK Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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