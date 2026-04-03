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Tamil Nadu election 2026 opinion poll Survey: A new survey by Poll Tracker indicates that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance is on course to retain power in Tamil Nadu with a commanding majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. The projections suggest the DMK front could secure between 172 and 178 seats in the 234-member Assembly, putting it comfortably ahead of its rivals. In contrast, the Opposition led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is expected to trail with an estimated 46 to 52 seats.

Vote Share Edge & Emerging Players

According to the survey, the DMK alliance may garner around 42.7% of the vote share, consolidating its position across regions. Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is projected to make an impactful debut, with a 19.2% vote share translating into 6 to 12 seats.

Meanwhile, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is expected to secure a limited presence, with forecasts ranging from 0 to 2 seats and a vote share of 5.1%.

“DMK Holds Structural Advantage”

Poll Tracker’s analysis suggests that alliance dynamics have played a key role in shaping voter sentiment. The AIADMK’s tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party is seen as contributing to a consolidation of minority votes in favour of the DMK-led coalition.

The report also points to a degree of skepticism among sections of voters toward Narendra Modi and the BJP, which may be influencing electoral preferences in the state.

Leadership Perception, Party Dynamics

In terms of leadership appeal, M. K. Stalin is perceived by some voters as a more established and familiar figure compared to Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Vijay.

The survey also highlights internal challenges within the AIADMK, including visible signs of dissatisfaction and a lack of broader leadership activity beyond Palaniswami, which could be affecting the party’s campaign momentum.

Additionally, the influence of leaders such as S. Ramadoss and V. K. Sasikala is cited as a factor that may be impacting the alliance’s voter base.

Regional Trends & Youth Shift

Regionally, the DMK alliance appears to be strengthening its foothold. The survey suggests improved prospects in the Kongu region, steady performance in the Delta, and modest gains in southern districts.

Among younger voters, there are indications of a shift from NTK toward TVK, which could gradually erode NTK’s vote share while boosting Vijay’s party.

At the same time, welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government seem to have reinforced support among women voters, helping the ruling alliance maintain a stable base.

Community Equations Shape Electoral Battle

The survey underscores the importance of community alignments in determining electoral outcomes. Several groups—including Mudaliar, Naidu, Vellalar, Arunthathiyar, Kallar, and Mutharaiyar communities—are broadly inclined toward the DMK alliance.

On the other hand, Kongu Vellalar and Vanniyar communities are seen as continuing their support for the AIADMK-BJP-PMK bloc. The Adi Dravidar community has shown signs of resistance toward the AIADMK alliance, while Muslim and Christian voters are largely backing the DMK front.

The fishermen community, traditionally aligned with AIADMK, is expected to witness a split in votes due to TVK’s growing presence.