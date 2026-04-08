Tamil Nadu Election Witnesses Over 2,400 Nomination Rejections, High-Stakes Battles Ahead

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Tamil Nadu election 2026 nomination: Tamil Nadu’s election landscape witnessed major upheaval after authorities rejected 2,449 nomination papers in a single day during scrutiny for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The large-scale rejection has created unease among political parties and independent candidates alike.

The nomination process, which began on March 30 and concluded on April 6, saw an overwhelming response, with nearly 7,600 candidates filing papers over four days. Campaigning has already intensified across the state, with candidates and party workers hitting the streets despite the scorching summer heat.

Tamil Nadu Election: Thousands File, But Many Fall Short

Out of the 7,600 nominations submitted, 6,217 were filed by men, 1,380 by women, and three by candidates from the third gender category. However, scrutiny revealed discrepancies in several applications, including incomplete personal details and errors in declaring assets.

As a result, only 4,998 nominations were accepted, while 2,449 were rejected. Additionally, 13 candidates withdrew their papers. The Karur constituency recorded the highest number of nominations, with 108 candidates entering the race.

Election officials confirmed that valid nominations include those filed by candidates from recognised national and state parties, registered political outfits, and independents.

Heavyweights Enter Contest

Several prominent leaders are set to contest in key constituencies across Tamil Nadu, setting the stage for high-stakes battles. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will contest from Kolathur, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami is in the fray from Edappadi. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, adding star power to the elections.

Other notable candidates include Seeman from Karaikudi, Soumya Anbumani from Dharmapuri, and Premalatha Vijayakanth from Vriddhachalam.

In Chennai’s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat, Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest, while Nainar Nagendran is in the race from Sattur. Selvaperunthagai will contest from Sriperumbudur, and Union Minister L. Murugan from Avinashi.

Comparison With 2021 Elections

The current figures show a pattern similar to the 2021 Assembly elections, when 7,255 nominations were filed. Of those, 4,275 were accepted, 2,543 rejected, and 437 withdrawn, eventually leading to 3,998 candidates contesting.

With scrutiny now complete, the focus shifts to the final list of candidates and intensified campaigning. The high number of rejected nominations this year highlights stricter compliance checks, setting the stage for a tightly contested electoral battle across Tamil Nadu.

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