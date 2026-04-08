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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election Witnesses Over 2,400 Nomination Rejections, High-Stakes Battles Ahead

Tamil Nadu Election Witnesses Over 2,400 Nomination Rejections, High-Stakes Battles Ahead

Tamil Nadu election 2026: Over 2,400 nominations rejected in TN polls scrutiny, sparking chaos as key leaders from DMK, AIADMK, BJP and others enter the fray.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu election 2026 nomination: Tamil Nadu’s election landscape witnessed major upheaval after authorities rejected 2,449 nomination papers in a single day during scrutiny for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The large-scale rejection has created unease among political parties and independent candidates alike.

The nomination process, which began on March 30 and concluded on April 6, saw an overwhelming response, with nearly 7,600 candidates filing papers over four days. Campaigning has already intensified across the state, with candidates and party workers hitting the streets despite the scorching summer heat.

Tamil Nadu Election: Thousands File, But Many Fall Short

Out of the 7,600 nominations submitted, 6,217 were filed by men, 1,380 by women, and three by candidates from the third gender category. However, scrutiny revealed discrepancies in several applications, including incomplete personal details and errors in declaring assets.

As a result, only 4,998 nominations were accepted, while 2,449 were rejected. Additionally, 13 candidates withdrew their papers. The Karur constituency recorded the highest number of nominations, with 108 candidates entering the race.

Election officials confirmed that valid nominations include those filed by candidates from recognised national and state parties, registered political outfits, and independents.

Heavyweights Enter Contest

Several prominent leaders are set to contest in key constituencies across Tamil Nadu, setting the stage for high-stakes battles. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will contest from Kolathur, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami is in the fray from Edappadi. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, adding star power to the elections.

Other notable candidates include Seeman from Karaikudi, Soumya Anbumani from Dharmapuri, and Premalatha Vijayakanth from Vriddhachalam.

In Chennai’s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat, Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest, while Nainar Nagendran is in the race from Sattur. Selvaperunthagai will contest from Sriperumbudur, and Union Minister L. Murugan from Avinashi.

Comparison With 2021 Elections

The current figures show a pattern similar to the 2021 Assembly elections, when 7,255 nominations were filed. Of those, 4,275 were accepted, 2,543 rejected, and 437 withdrawn, eventually leading to 3,998 candidates contesting.

With scrutiny now complete, the focus shifts to the final list of candidates and intensified campaigning. The high number of rejected nominations this year highlights stricter compliance checks, setting the stage for a tightly contested electoral battle across Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination From Bhabanipur, Targets BJP’s ‘Paribartan’ Pitch

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many nomination papers were rejected for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

A total of 2,449 nomination papers were rejected during the scrutiny process for the upcoming Assembly elections.

What was the total number of nominations filed for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Nearly 7,600 candidates filed their nomination papers, with 6,217 by men, 1,380 by women, and three by third gender candidates.

Which constituency had the highest number of nominations filed?

The Karur constituency recorded the highest number of nominations, with 108 candidates entering the race.

Who are some of the prominent leaders contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Key figures include M. K. Stalin from Kolathur, Edappadi K. Palaniswami from Edappadi, and actor-turned-politician Vijay contesting from multiple seats.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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