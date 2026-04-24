DMK’s Senthil Balaji Skips Voting In High-Turnout Tamil Nadu Election, Sparks Questions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu elections saw high voter turnout, but Senthil Balaji didn't vote.

Balaji, a DMK candidate, was expected but absent from his polling station.

Intensive campaign duties may have prevented Balaji from casting his ballot.

Another candidate, Thilakabhama, also missed voting due to travel delays.

The 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu witnessed brisk polling and long queues across constituencies, but one notable absence has drawn attention, Senthil Balaji, a key candidate of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), did not cast his vote. Balaji, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South constituency this time, remained absent from polling despite being a prominent face in the party’s campaign, triggering widespread discussion.

High Stakes, High Turnout Across the State

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies was conducted in a single phase, with voting held from early morning until evening. Voters turned out in large numbers, forming long queues and actively participating in the democratic process.

The election saw a four-cornered contest involving the DMK, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. With competition intensifying, turnout reportedly crossed the 85% mark, though official figures are awaited.

Senthil Balaji’s Absence Raises Questions

Despite the heightened voter enthusiasm, Senthil Balaji did not turn up to vote. His name remained on the electoral rolls in Karur district, specifically at a polling booth in Pudupalayam, Rameswarapatti.

Balaji, who had previously voted in elections, was expected to cast his ballot. While his brother Ashok Kumar reportedly voted earlier in the day and indicated that Balaji would arrive later, the DMK leader did not appear at the polling station before voting closed.

Having earlier represented Karur, Balaji shifted to Coimbatore South for this election as part of the party’s strategy to strengthen its position in the region. Notably, the AIADMK had swept all constituencies in Coimbatore district in the previous election, prompting the DMK to field him as a key contender this time.

Sources suggest that Balaji, who also served as the DMK’s election in-charge for Coimbatore district, may have skipped voting due to his intensive campaign responsibilities.

Another Candidate Misses Vote

In a similar instance, Thilakabhama, who contested from Perambur on behalf of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, also did not cast a vote.

Thilakabhama was registered as a voter in Sivakasi but reportedly could not reach in time. Heavy traffic congestion on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway delayed travel, preventing timely arrival. It is also said that the delay led to missing a scheduled flight, further complicating plans to vote.

Logistics, Strategy, and Missed Ballots

The absence of candidates from voting booths highlights the logistical challenges and strategic pressures during high-stakes elections. With leaders juggling campaign duties across regions, reaching their designated polling stations can sometimes prove difficult.

Even as Tamil Nadu records one of its highest voter turnouts in recent years, such incidents underline the complexities behind the scenes of electoral participation, where even candidates are not immune to the constraints of time, travel, and political responsibility.

ALSO READ: Fewer Voters, Higher Turnout? SIR Roll Revision May Be Reshaping Poll Math In Bengal, Tamil Nadu