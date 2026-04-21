N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deteriorating under the DMK rule. He also cited increased crime against women and custodial deaths.
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Alleges Law & Order Decline In Tamil Nadu, Urges Vote For NDA
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Chandrababu Naidu claims law and order worsening in Tamil Nadu, urges voters to back NDA for development and stability.
- Naidu alleges deteriorating law and order in Tamil Nadu.
- He claims infrastructure and civic amenities are not improving.
- Crime against women rose, with custodial deaths and liquor issues.
- Naidu urges voting for NDA for development and prosperity.
Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deteriorating under the DMK rule.
Addressing a press conference here, Naidu asked Tamil Nadu people to be wise and not to miss the opportunity of voting for NDA candidates and electing a "double engine" government that travels with “bullet speed".
Political apprehension cannot be a reason for opposing a Bill introduced to facilitate the women's reservation, he further said, pointing at DMK and Congress.
"Now, finally, I am telling you, Law and order is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu. The city's infrastructure, civic infrastructure, is not up to the mark. Same old roads, no improvement,” Naidu alleged.
He further alleged that Chennai will have a submergence problem if it rains heavily.
Naidu claimed that crime against women increased by 59 per cent, and 32 custodial deaths occurred in the state, and there were also issues with spurious liquor.
Showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP supremo said Ganga-Cauvery river linking would only be possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Whether “anyone” likes it or not, PM Modi will be there for the next two elections, he further said.
Requesting the electors to vote for NDA candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls, Naidu said, “If you want the next level of development and prosperity, you have to vote for (NDA), otherwise you will lose five years. And also, I am telling you, south, north—all these things we are talking about unnecessarily. We are all one.” He said every state has to compete with the other state; despite different mother tongues, the nation is one.
Replying to a query on imposing Hindi on southern states, the Andhra CM said the central government has not made Hindi the national language and asked why one should not learn Hindi.
Without giving a direct reply on the impact of actor-turned politician, TVK chief Vijay's impact in the Assembly polls, Naidu said, there are no leaders in present-day politics comparable to iconic actor-turned leaders, MGR or NTR, who went on to become chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. He also said, "Now, I don't want to comment on anything".
He recalled his association with Tamil Nadu, saying he got married in Chennai.
On Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's comments that the southern state defeated Delhi by not supporting the delimitation bill that sought to facilitate women's reservation by expanding the Lok Sabha, Naidu said: "I can't understand the logic".
He said the NDA government at the centre offered a formula wherein Lok Sabha seats in every state will increase by 50 per cent, irrespective of size and population. However, DMK and Congress, which opposed it, should be answerable to the people. PTI GDK ADB
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What concerns has N Chandrababu Naidu raised about Tamil Nadu's law and order?
What is Naidu's view on the women's reservation bill?
Naidu believes that political apprehension should not be a reason to oppose the bill facilitating women's reservation. He criticized the DMK and Congress for their opposition.
What infrastructure issues did Naidu point out in Tamil Nadu?
Naidu stated that the city's infrastructure is not up to par, with unchanged roads and no improvement. He also warned of potential submergence issues in Chennai if it rains heavily.
What is Naidu's stance on river linking and Prime Minister Modi?
Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that only he can achieve the Ganga-Cauvery river linking. He also expressed confidence that Modi will be in power for the next two elections.
How does Naidu view the learning of Hindi?
Naidu stated that the central government has not made Hindi the national language and questioned why one should not learn Hindi.