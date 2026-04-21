Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Alleges Law & Order Decline In Tamil Nadu, Urges Vote For NDA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naidu alleges deteriorating law and order in Tamil Nadu.

He claims infrastructure and civic amenities are not improving.

Crime against women rose, with custodial deaths and liquor issues.

Naidu urges voting for NDA for development and prosperity.

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deteriorating under the DMK rule.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu asked Tamil Nadu people to be wise and not to miss the opportunity of voting for NDA candidates and electing a "double engine" government that travels with “bullet speed".

Political apprehension cannot be a reason for opposing a Bill introduced to facilitate the women's reservation, he further said, pointing at DMK and Congress.

"Now, finally, I am telling you, Law and order is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu. The city's infrastructure, civic infrastructure, is not up to the mark. Same old roads, no improvement,” Naidu alleged.

He further alleged that Chennai will have a submergence problem if it rains heavily.

Naidu claimed that crime against women increased by 59 per cent, and 32 custodial deaths occurred in the state, and there were also issues with spurious liquor.

Showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP supremo said Ganga-Cauvery river linking would only be possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Whether “anyone” likes it or not, PM Modi will be there for the next two elections, he further said.

Requesting the electors to vote for NDA candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls, Naidu said, “If you want the next level of development and prosperity, you have to vote for (NDA), otherwise you will lose five years. And also, I am telling you, south, north—all these things we are talking about unnecessarily. We are all one.” He said every state has to compete with the other state; despite different mother tongues, the nation is one.

Replying to a query on imposing Hindi on southern states, the Andhra CM said the central government has not made Hindi the national language and asked why one should not learn Hindi.

Without giving a direct reply on the impact of actor-turned politician, TVK chief Vijay's impact in the Assembly polls, Naidu said, there are no leaders in present-day politics comparable to iconic actor-turned leaders, MGR or NTR, who went on to become chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. He also said, "Now, I don't want to comment on anything".

He recalled his association with Tamil Nadu, saying he got married in Chennai.

On Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's comments that the southern state defeated Delhi by not supporting the delimitation bill that sought to facilitate women's reservation by expanding the Lok Sabha, Naidu said: "I can't understand the logic".

He said the NDA government at the centre offered a formula wherein Lok Sabha seats in every state will increase by 50 per cent, irrespective of size and population. However, DMK and Congress, which opposed it, should be answerable to the people. PTI GDK ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)