AIADMK's First Candidate List Out For Tamil Nadu Election 2026; EPS & Senior Leaders In Fray

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AIADMK First Candidate List: With just under a month to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has stepped up its election push by releasing its first list of candidates and finalising seat-sharing arrangements with allies.

The announcement marks a key moment in the party’s campaign strategy as it prepares to take on rivals across the state.

AIADMK Seat-Sharing Finalised With Alliance Partners

As part of its electoral strategy, the AIADMK has allocated seats to its allies in the National Democratic Alliance bloc. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest 18 constituencies. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has secured 11 seats, and the Tamil Maanila Congress has been given 5 seats.

EPS Launches Campaign After Manifesto Release

Following the release of the party’s election promises, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to begin his statewide campaign from Wednesday (March 25). His outreach is expected to cover key constituencies and energise party workers as the campaign enters a decisive phase.

The manifesto rollout, combined with the campaign launch, signals the party’s readiness to intensify voter engagement in the final stretch.

AIADMK First Candidate List

The AIADMK has announced its first list of 23 candidates, featuring several senior leaders and former ministers. The lineup underscores the party’s reliance on experienced figures for crucial constituencies.

Key candidates include:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami – Edappadi K.P. Munusamy – Veppanahalli Dindigul Srinivasan – Dindigul Natham Viswanathan – Natham S.P. Velumani – Thondamuthur P. Thangamani – Kumarapalayam T. Jayakumar – Royapuram C.V. Shanmugam – Mylam Sellur K. Raju – Madurai West K.P. Anbazhagan – Palacode R. Kamaraj – Nannilam O.S. Manian – Vedaranyam C. Vijayabaskar – Viralimalai Kadambur C. Raju – Kovilpatti R.P. Udayakumar – Thirumangalam K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Sivakasi Benjamin – Maduravoyal Agri Krishnamurthy – Kalasapakkam V.V. Rajan Chellappa – Thiruparankundram K.C. Karuppanan – Bhavani K.C. Veeramani – Jolarpettai M.R. Vijayabaskar – Karur Thamarai S. Rajendran – Ariyalur





Countdown To Polls Intensifies

With only 27 days remaining, political activity is rapidly intensifying across Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK’s early candidate announcement and alliance clarity are aimed at gaining momentum as the campaign period shortens.