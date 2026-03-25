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HomeElectionAIADMK's First Candidate List Out For Tamil Nadu Election 2026; EPS & Senior Leaders In Fray

AIADMK's First Candidate List Out For Tamil Nadu Election 2026; EPS & Senior Leaders In Fray

AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates including Edappadi Palaniswami, allocates seats to allies, and launches statewide campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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AIADMK First Candidate List: With just under a month to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has stepped up its election push by releasing its first list of candidates and finalising seat-sharing arrangements with allies.

The announcement marks a key moment in the party’s campaign strategy as it prepares to take on rivals across the state.

AIADMK Seat-Sharing Finalised With Alliance Partners

As part of its electoral strategy, the AIADMK has allocated seats to its allies in the National Democratic Alliance bloc. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest 18 constituencies. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has secured 11 seats, and the Tamil Maanila Congress has been given 5 seats.

EPS Launches Campaign After Manifesto Release

Following the release of the party’s election promises, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to begin his statewide campaign from Wednesday (March 25). His outreach is expected to cover key constituencies and energise party workers as the campaign enters a decisive phase.

The manifesto rollout, combined with the campaign launch, signals the party’s readiness to intensify voter engagement in the final stretch.

AIADMK First Candidate List 

The AIADMK has announced its first list of 23 candidates, featuring several senior leaders and former ministers. The lineup underscores the party’s reliance on experienced figures for crucial constituencies.

Key candidates include:

  1. Edappadi K. Palaniswami – Edappadi
  2. K.P. Munusamy – Veppanahalli
  3. Dindigul Srinivasan – Dindigul
  4. Natham Viswanathan – Natham
  5. S.P. Velumani – Thondamuthur
  6. P. Thangamani – Kumarapalayam
  7. T. Jayakumar – Royapuram
  8. C.V. Shanmugam – Mylam
  9. Sellur K. Raju – Madurai West
  10. K.P. Anbazhagan – Palacode
  11. R. Kamaraj – Nannilam
  12. O.S. Manian – Vedaranyam
  13. C. Vijayabaskar – Viralimalai
  14. Kadambur C. Raju – Kovilpatti
  15. R.P. Udayakumar – Thirumangalam
  16. K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Sivakasi
  17. Benjamin – Maduravoyal
  18. Agri Krishnamurthy – Kalasapakkam
  19. V.V. Rajan Chellappa – Thiruparankundram
  20. K.C. Karuppanan – Bhavani
  21. K.C. Veeramani – Jolarpettai
  22. M.R. Vijayabaskar – Karur
  23. Thamarai S. Rajendran – Ariyalur

Countdown To Polls Intensifies

With only 27 days remaining, political activity is rapidly intensifying across Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK’s early candidate announcement and alliance clarity are aimed at gaining momentum as the campaign period shortens.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AIADMK's seat-sharing arrangement with its allies?

The AIADMK has allocated seats to its NDA allies: BJP gets 27, PMK gets 18, AMMK gets 11, and TMC gets 5 seats.

Who has launched the statewide campaign for the AIADMK?

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is launching his statewide campaign after the release of the party's manifesto.

How many candidates has the AIADMK announced in its first list?

The AIADMK has announced its first list of 23 candidates, including several senior leaders and former ministers.

How much time is left until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

There are just under a month, or 27 days, remaining until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Assembly Election AIADMK Candidate List Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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