The AIADMK has allocated seats to its NDA allies: BJP gets 27, PMK gets 18, AMMK gets 11, and TMC gets 5 seats.
AIADMK's First Candidate List Out For Tamil Nadu Election 2026; EPS & Senior Leaders In Fray
AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates including Edappadi Palaniswami, allocates seats to allies, and launches statewide campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu polls.
AIADMK First Candidate List: With just under a month to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has stepped up its election push by releasing its first list of candidates and finalising seat-sharing arrangements with allies.
The announcement marks a key moment in the party’s campaign strategy as it prepares to take on rivals across the state.
AIADMK Seat-Sharing Finalised With Alliance Partners
As part of its electoral strategy, the AIADMK has allocated seats to its allies in the National Democratic Alliance bloc. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest 18 constituencies. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has secured 11 seats, and the Tamil Maanila Congress has been given 5 seats.
EPS Launches Campaign After Manifesto Release
Following the release of the party’s election promises, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to begin his statewide campaign from Wednesday (March 25). His outreach is expected to cover key constituencies and energise party workers as the campaign enters a decisive phase.
The manifesto rollout, combined with the campaign launch, signals the party’s readiness to intensify voter engagement in the final stretch.
AIADMK First Candidate List
The AIADMK has announced its first list of 23 candidates, featuring several senior leaders and former ministers. The lineup underscores the party’s reliance on experienced figures for crucial constituencies.
Key candidates include:
- Edappadi K. Palaniswami – Edappadi
- K.P. Munusamy – Veppanahalli
- Dindigul Srinivasan – Dindigul
- Natham Viswanathan – Natham
- S.P. Velumani – Thondamuthur
- P. Thangamani – Kumarapalayam
- T. Jayakumar – Royapuram
- C.V. Shanmugam – Mylam
- Sellur K. Raju – Madurai West
- K.P. Anbazhagan – Palacode
- R. Kamaraj – Nannilam
- O.S. Manian – Vedaranyam
- C. Vijayabaskar – Viralimalai
- Kadambur C. Raju – Kovilpatti
- R.P. Udayakumar – Thirumangalam
- K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Sivakasi
- Benjamin – Maduravoyal
- Agri Krishnamurthy – Kalasapakkam
- V.V. Rajan Chellappa – Thiruparankundram
- K.C. Karuppanan – Bhavani
- K.C. Veeramani – Jolarpettai
- M.R. Vijayabaskar – Karur
- Thamarai S. Rajendran – Ariyalur
Countdown To Polls Intensifies
With only 27 days remaining, political activity is rapidly intensifying across Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK’s early candidate announcement and alliance clarity are aimed at gaining momentum as the campaign period shortens.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the AIADMK's seat-sharing arrangement with its allies?
Who has launched the statewide campaign for the AIADMK?
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is launching his statewide campaign after the release of the party's manifesto.
How many candidates has the AIADMK announced in its first list?
The AIADMK has announced its first list of 23 candidates, including several senior leaders and former ministers.
How much time is left until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?
There are just under a month, or 27 days, remaining until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.