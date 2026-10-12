AIADMK Suffers Major Setback In Tamil Nadu Bypolls As Vote Share Plunges In Two Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIADMK lost both Madurantakam, Dharapuram by-polls, coming third.

MLAs defected to TVK, causing party's significant vote share decline.

AIADMK leader blamed TVK's

Party plans structural revamp, youth outreach to regain voters.

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) The recent by-poll results in Madurantakam and Dharapuram have delivered a severe blow to the AIADMK, leading to a sharp decline in the Dravidian party's traditional vote base, deepening crisis over its leadership, ground strategy, and position in Tamil Nadu's evolving political landscape.

The sharp decline in the AIADMK's traditional vote base has come as a shock to the party.

AIADMK, whose nominees won the April Assembly polls before resigning and jumping ship to the C Joseph Vijay-led ruling TVK, came a distant third in the October 6 bypolls in both reserved seats.

Dharapuram, located in the western "Kongu" belt which was long considered an unassailable bastion of the party and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saw the AIADMK's vote share plummet from 40.56 percent in April Assembly election to a mere 25.08 percent in the by-poll.

A similar downward trend occurred in Madurantakam, about 80 km from here, with the AIADMK's vote share dropping by 9.34 percentage, relegating it to a distant third place after ruling TVK and the DMK.

Data from the Election Commission of India highlights the sharp contraction in the party's voter base between the April 2026 Assembly election and the October 2026 bypolls with Madurantakam seeing a decline by 9.34 percent from 34.95 percent, while Dharapuram registered a slip by 15.48 percent from 40.56 percent in April.

The double-digit plunge in Dharapuram is particularly damaging.

Both constituencies were traditional strongholds won by the AIADMK in the April 2026 assembly elections. However, following the defection of its sitting MLAs to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the subsequent October 9 bypolls saw the AIADMK not only lose both seats but slip significantly in relevance.

While the AIADMK collapsed to third place in both seats, its traditional rival DMK largely retained its independent vote share, standing second with roughly 31.78 percent in Dharapuram and 29.14 percent in Madurantakam. Consequently, DMK leaders are already claiming that the future political battle in the state will be strictly between the TVK and their party, effectively attempting to push the AIADMK into political obsolescence.

Historically, the AIADMK relied on the enduring legacy of its legendary leaders and late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, anchored by its iconic "Two Leaves" symbol. The fact that its core rural and Scheduled Caste (SC) voter bases shifted their allegiance so rapidly to CM Vijay's TVK demonstrated that the symbol alone is no longer enough to guarantee victory without a robust ground campaign and strong localised leadership.

The AIADMK has been caught in internal turmoil since the Assembly election, which saw 25 of its MLAs break ranks to back the TVK government during a trust motion in the Assembly.

And failing to win back the two seats and finishing third leaves the party highly vulnerable to renewed leadership crises and further defections, it is being argued.

In the wake of the defeat, a senior leader and former state minister from the Kongu region argued that lower voter turnouts in by-polls did not reflect definitive statewide sentiment and claimed that voters are simply caught in a temporary "web of illusion" cast by the new TVK government.

He claimed that the party still held a substantial underlying vote bank and intended to restructure its strategy to bounce back.

Nevertheless, data from Madurantakam and Dharapuram underscore that unless the AIADMK aggressively checked its vote-share drain to the TVK, it faces the very real prospect of being permanently displaced as the primary alternative in Tamil Nadu politics.

Following the party's drubbing in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Palaniswami maintained that the by-polls were artificially triggered because the TVK engaged in extensive "horse-trading" to pressure and lure away sitting AIADMK MLAs who had originally won using the "Two Leaves" symbol. The poll outcome does not reflect a genuine shift in public sentiment but rather the fruits of "cash-for-MLAs" tactics and backroom deals, he alleged vehemently denying collusion with the DMK, a charge put forth by CM Vijay and other TVK leaders.

Palaniswami, a former CM, vowed to restructure and address youth outreach, while admitting during a recent review meeting with party executives that the AIADMK high command had misjudged the changing political landscape. He promised cadres that the party would undergo a thorough structural reassessment and launch targeted youth outreach programs to win back its core vote share.

A source in AIADMK said Palaniswami would unveil a plan to revive and rejuvenate the party directed at a structural overhaul focusing on youth in the upcoming 55th Foundation Day on October 17.

Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, fielded by AIADMK for the April polls from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively, quit as MLAs and joined the TVK later. Vijay nominated them again for the October 6 byelection om behalf of his TVK and both emerged victorious again.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)