Tamil Nadu Elections: TVK Chief Vijay Unveils Welfare Promises For Weavers, Farmers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK promises direct financial aid, insurance for weavers.

Farmers to receive loan waivers and crop protection.

Old pension scheme, transparency for government employees.

TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday outlined his party's key poll promises ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, focusing on welfare measures for weavers, farmers and government employees.

Addressing a gathering in Tiruppur, Vijay, who is contesting from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies, said that his party would extend direct financial assistance and social security benefits to weavers.

"I would like to speak on our agenda. Weavers' families will be paid Rs 30,000 directly into their accounts. All weavers will be given Rs 10 lakh insurance," he said.

Highlighting measures for the farming community, the TVK chief promised loan waivers and comprehensive crop protection.

"For the welfare of farmers, loans for cultivation will be waived. 100 per cent crop insurance will be provided to the farmers," he added.

Vijay also assured the implementation of the old pension scheme for government employees and stressed transparency in administration.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with parties intensifying their campaign efforts across the state.

Earlier on Sunday, before leaving from his residence in Neelankarai in Chennai, Vijay came out of his house and waved to party cadres assembled outside.

The supporters, filled with excitement, shouted "Thalapathy! Thalapathy!" and ran alongside his vehicle. He travelled by car from his residence to Chennai airport, and along the entire route, large crowds of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

The Kanniyakumari constituency is set to witness a three-cornered contest, with AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram defending his seat against DMK candidate Mahesh R and TVK candidate Madhavan S R, who is contesting for the first time under the party's banner.

The seat has historically seen a pattern of alternation between AIADMK and DMK since 1989.

With the Assembly elections fast approaching, TVK's Vijay on Saturday appealed to the party workers to "step out into the field, and undertake work while keeping a selfless camaraderie to help candidates".

Calling on all state and district level leaders of the party, he said to "embrace everyone and carry out the election work. With a sense of selfless camaraderie, all of you go from house to house and meet the people. Explain that this election is not just for us, but for a grand change, an election for a generation."

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

TVK is also looking to enter into the fray for the very first time, going against the established political presence of DMK, AIADMK and even the BJP.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)