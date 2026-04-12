Stalin Accuses BJP Of ‘Betraying South’, Alleges Bid To Cut Tamil Nadu’s Parliament Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin accuses BJP of betraying South India, reducing Tamil Nadu's representation.

He claims Centre penalises states that controlled population growth.

He assures fishermen welfare, urges Katchatheevu retrieval, and promises schemes.

Ramanathapuram: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday alleged betrayal of South India by the BJP-led union government and claimed it attempted to lower representation for Tamil Nadu in Parliament by showing the "women's reservation" as a reason.

He alleged that the Centre was attempting to penalise states, including Tamil Nadu, that successfully implemented population control programmes and contributed to the nation's growth.

Addressing an election rally at Paramakudi near here, Stalin said all the democratic forces in the country are all set to oppose this proposal. He alleged: "By showing women's reservation (proposal to amend the women's reservation law) as a reason, they are trying to reduce the representation of Tamil Nadu in the Union (Parliament). They are trying to punish states, including Tamil Nadu, that supported the nation's growth by controlling the population. Does AIADMK chief Palaniswami have the courage to oppose and question this injustice? The BJP has promised a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal (which goes to polls in 2-phases on April 23 and 29), and this is a direct challenge to pluralism.

"They are unable to throw this challenge in Tamil Nadu. It is because of the Dravidian great wall that protects Tamil Nadu." He said the Tamil people will never allow "communal mobs" to occupy the "Tamil fortress" (Tamil Nadu) nurtured by Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and the BJP has realised this well.

That is why the BJP has chosen AIADMK, and that party's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has transformed himself into a palaniquin-bearer to bring the BJP into Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister alleged that when asked to oppose the BJP's atrocities, "Palaniswami goes into silent mode". He alleged Palaniswami's "owner" was the BJP, and he was campaigning for the April 23 Assembly election only to create a world record that the world has not seen such a "slave".

Speaking on fishermen's welfare, Stalin, in a sarcastic tone, said that "Vishwaguru" PM Modi would become a "silent guru" if asked to speak to neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Rather than saying he cannot confront the neighbouring country, it must be said that he refrains from confronting them only because they are Tamil Nadu fishermen.

He said, "If he had considered our Tamil Nadu fishermen as Indian fishermen, would he have let them suffer like this? We have sent so many demands, including an Assembly resolution regarding Katchatheevu and fishermen's safety. What action has the BJP-led Union government taken? Nothing".

The "sudden concern" of the BJP for Tamil Nadu is nothing but a political stunt, and what they practice is not diplomacy; it is double-faced trickery.

On the fishermen's welfare, he said growing seaweed would be encouraged, and fish outlets with modern facilities would be set up in key cities.

Without directly naming Sri Lanka, he asserted that the Union government would be urged to take back Katchatheevu.

He announced that buses earmarked for fare-free travel for women will be increased after forming the Dravidian model 2.0 government.

Ten lakh houses within the next 5 years for the homeless poor under schemes including "Kalaignar Kanavu Illam" and doubling of dialysis equipment in district and taluk level government hospitals by the year 2030 were among his other announcements.

Hailing his government's schemes as initiatives that find a place in history, he said such programmes also create new history.

In the fare-free bus travel scheme for women, in 1,800 days, women have undertaken more than 935 crore trips. He said that the election superstar was DMK's manifesto and underlined the Rs 8,000 coupon to buy home appliances.

During his morning walk, the chief minister interacted with the people in Paramakudi and sought votes from them.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)