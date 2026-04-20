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HomeElectionPalaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu

AIADMK chief Palaniswami attacks DMK, calls 2026 polls a fight against dynasty rule, vows NDA will unseat ‘anti-people’ government in Tamil Nadu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIADMK chief targets DMK, calls 2026 polls fight against family rule.
  • He highlights AIADMK's contribution to education, criticizes DMK.
  • AIADMK aims to retain Coimbatore seats, combat drug menace.

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday lashed out at the ruling DMK and asserted that the 2026 Assembly election is to end "family rule and dynasty politics" in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a poll rally of the NDA here, Palaniswami asserted, "We will dislodge the anti-people government in the state." He claimed the Assembly polls was a fight between "one family that exploits the state and Tamil Nadu." He did not name the DMK or any of its leaders when he made the alleged exploitation remark. The Assembly polls 2026 is for ending the "family rule and dynasty politics" in the state, he asserted.

In PM Modi's presence, Palaniswami said the AIADMK, which was founded by iconic leader MG Ramachandran to dislodge the "evil force DMK," leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK chief hailed PM Modi as having elevated the nation's stature in the world stage.

Though the DMK ruled Tamil Nadu, it was AIADMK that ruled Coimbatore. The party would retain all the seats in Coimbatore in the April 23 elections, and the NDA would secure over 210 seats. He reiterated that once the AIADMK formed the government, it would eliminate the drug menace in three months.

Palaniswami said during his tenure as chief minister, he gave impetus to the education sector and provided 17 new government medical colleges, seven law colleges, 21 polytechnic institutions, 68 arts and science colleges, four engineering colleges, four agriculture colleges, and four animal husbandry colleges.

"And despite all the work, Chief Minister M K Stalin undertook a false campaign that AIADMK has not brought any projects during its rule," Palaniswami said, and slammed the DMK government for not ensuring a single medical college during its five-year rule. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
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