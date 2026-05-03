DMK Files Complaint With EC, Alleges BJP ‘Foul Play’ Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Vote Count

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK alleges BJP may attempt foul play during counting.

DMK's legal wing filed complaint with Election Commission.

DMK leader RS Bharathi on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may attempt “foul play” during vote counting with the help of the Election Commission, and urged authorities to ensure strict law and order. He said the DMK’s legal wing has already filed a complaint with the poll body, seeking immediate intervention.

“Counting should be peaceful, and law and order must be maintained. According to reports on social media, the BJP is planning several things because the DMK is expected to form the government. MK Stalin is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, as decided by the people. At the last moment, with the help of the Election Commission, the BJP may attempt foul play, so we must not fall prey to it. As a precaution, the DMK legal wing has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. Such complaints should be addressed immediately,” Bharathi said, as quoted by ANI.

Stalin Expresses Confidence Ahead Of Results

Earlier on Friday, DMK chief MK Stalin expressed strong confidence in a favourable outcome in the May 4 results, crediting the efforts of party workers. Speaking at a May Day event in Chennai, he said he expected “good news” for the party and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its inclusive governance model.

Exit Polls Predict DMK-Led Alliance Victory

Several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to win between 60 and 100 seats.

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter participation in the recently concluded polls, with several districts reporting high turnout. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant engagement across both urban and rural constituencies.

The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.