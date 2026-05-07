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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Suspense Ends? Governor Clears Vijay To Form Government: Report

Tamil Nadu Suspense Ends? Governor Clears Vijay To Form Government: Report

Vijay moved closer to becoming Tamil Nadu CM after staking claim to form government, with Governor Arlekar inviting TVK to prove majority.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay staked claim to form Tamil Nadu government.
  • His party emerged single largest but fell short of majority.
  • This marks a significant shift in state politics.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay moved a step closer to becoming Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister after meeting Governor Rajendra Arlekar and staking claim to form the government, according to IANS. The development comes amid days of political uncertainty in the state following the Assembly election results. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, though it fell short of the majority mark of 118.

Numbers Game

According to IANS, Vijay assured the Governor that he had secured the backing required to comfortably prove his majority on the Assembly floor after taking oath. Sources told IANS that he also submitted details of supporting parties and legislators backing his claim to power.

The report further states that Vijay conveyed confidence about providing a stable administration in the state. The Governor was said to be satisfied with the presentation made by the TVK chief and subsequently invited him to form the government.

The decision is expected to end speculation surrounding government formation in Tamil Nadu. As per IANS, the swearing-in ceremony could take place in Chennai either on Friday or Saturday.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support: 'Come With 118 Signs'

Political Shift

IANS reported that preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are already under way within the party. Senior TVK leaders, alliance representatives and several prominent political figures from across the country are likely to attend the event.

Political observers described Vijay’s rise as a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics. The actor is being viewed as one of the few film stars in recent decades to successfully convert cinematic popularity into large-scale electoral support.

For years, Tamil Nadu politics has largely revolved around the DMK and the AIADMK. However, TVK’s strong debut has disrupted the state’s traditional political equations and signalled the beginning of a new political phase.

As per sources, despite the Governor’s invitation, discussions and negotiations over support are expected to continue until the trust vote is held in the Assembly.

Also Read: Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections TVK Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results
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