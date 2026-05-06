Tamil Nadu Governor Unsatisfied With TVK’s Numbers: What Are Vijay’s Options?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK seeks 118 seats to form government, short of majority.

Governor awaits satisfactory proof of Vijay's majority support.

Vijay may submit more support letters or parade MLAs.

With uncertainty persisting over government formation in Tamil Nadu, focus has now shifted to the options available before TVK chief Vijay as he attempts to prove majority support in the Assembly. Despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest, TVK still remains short of the 118-seat mark required to form the government. Governor Rajendra Arlekar has reportedly sought legal opinion on Vijay’s claim and is yet to be fully satisfied with the numbers presented so far.

The delay has also cast serious doubt over the proposed swearing-in ceremony, which now appears unlikely to take place immediately.

First Route: Support Letters

The first and most straightforward option before Vijay is to submit additional letters of support to the Governor in order to cross the majority mark. Sources said the Governor had indicated during discussions that written backing from at least 118 MLAs would strengthen TVK’s claim to form the government.

If Vijay manages to convince the Governor that he has the required numbers, the Raj Bhavan may invite TVK to form the government.

However, the party would then be required to prove its majority through a floor test in the Assembly. A floor test in the State Legislative Assembly is conducted under Articles 174 and 175(2) of the Constitution, which empower the Governor to summon the House for a confidence vote.

At present, TVK officially has support from 112 MLAs, including Congress legislators, and is continuing talks with smaller parties to bridge the remaining gap.

Also Read: AIADMK Rules Out Backing Vijay’s TVK ‘Under Any Circumstances’

Second Route: MLA Parade

Another possible strategy for Vijay could be to physically parade supporting MLAs before the Governor to demonstrate that he enjoys majority backing. Such a move is often used in situations where there is political uncertainty over numbers or doubts regarding letters of support.

TVK is believed to be trying to secure backing from Congress, the VCK and other parties to strengthen its position. The VCK, which has two MLAs, will hold a meeting on May 7 to decide whether it will support TVK.

However, the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League have already indicated that they will continue backing the DMK.

Legislators from the CPI(M), CPI and IUML also met DMK chief MK Stalin after the election results, signalling that Vijay’s path to majority support remains politically challenging.

If the Governor still remains unconvinced, he could exercise discretionary powers under Articles 163 and 164 and invite the second-largest party, the DMK, to attempt government formation instead.

Also Read: DMK Slams Congress For Joining Hands With TVK, Accuses Rahul Of Betraying Voters