Tamil Nadu’s 118 Puzzle: Can DMK And AIADMK Alliance Really Stop Vijay?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu sees speculation of a DMK-AIADMK alliance amid government formation.

Calculations show DMK and AIADMK combined have enough seats.

Alliance shifts and smaller party allegiances complicate numbers.

DMK signals a wait-and-watch approach to government formation.

DMK-AIADMK Alliance Buzz: Political speculation over a possible understanding between Tamil Nadu’s two principal Dravidian rivals, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has intensified amid the ongoing deadlock over government formation in the state. However, despite the buzz surrounding a potential “grand Dravidian arrangement,” both political arithmetic and alliance realities suggest such a move would be far from straightforward.

The discussion has gained momentum as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by C Joseph Vijay, continues to struggle to convince Raj Bhavan that it commands the support of the required majority in the Assembly.

Numbers Appear Comfortable At First Glance

On paper, the calculations initially seem favourable for a DMK–AIADMK understanding. In the 2026 Assembly election, the DMK-led alliance secured 73 seats, while the AIADMK-led front won 53. Combined, the two blocs would hold 126 seats in the 234-member Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark.

But the equation quickly becomes more complicated once alliance shifts are taken into account.

The first major disruption came when the Indian National Congress walked out of the DMK alliance and extended support to TVK after the election results. That reduced the DMK camp’s effective strength from 73 to 68, weakening what had initially appeared to be a stable post-poll bloc.

At the same time, TVK itself emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. With Congress adding five MLAs, Vijay’s alliance currently stands at 113.

However, Vijay’s victories from both Perambur and Trichy East mean he must vacate one constituency. Once that happens, TVK’s tally will reduce to 107 and the effective Assembly strength will drop to 233, bringing the majority mark down to 117.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support: 'Come With 118 Signs'

Alliance Contradictions Pose Bigger Challenge

The DMK has consistently positioned itself as one of the strongest opponents of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has built much of its political messaging around resisting what it describes as the BJP’s centralising agenda. The BJP, despite winning only one seat, remains aligned with the AIADMK camp. Smaller allies also complicate the picture further. Thol. Thirumavalavan has already declared that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi would not continue in any alliance that includes the Pattali Makkal Katchi, which currently remains with the AIADMK bloc, as reported by News18.

Majority Puzzle Still Unresolved

Even if the DMK and AIADMK were to seriously explore cooperation, the numbers remain delicate. In practical terms, the DMK holds 59 seats while the AIADMK has 47. Together, that takes them to 106, still short of the majority mark and dependent on smaller allies.

If the AIADMK were to break ties with the BJP to facilitate a deal with the DMK, it could risk losing the PMK’s four MLAs and the AMMK’s lone legislator. That would reduce the combined tally to roughly 115, still below the required figure.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support: 'Come With 118 Signs'

DMK Signals Wait-And-Watch Approach

Despite mounting speculation, the DMK has publicly ruled out any alliance with the AIADMK for now. DMK president M. K. Stalin told The Times of India that his party was prepared to allow Vijay an opportunity to attempt government formation, stating that the DMK would “watch without disturbing for six months.”

So, even if DMK and AIADMK attempt for an alliance, they will not be able to stop Vijay at this juncture.

AIADMK Denies Alliance

Former AIADMK MP P.K.C. Palanisamy dismissed speculation about a possible DMK–AIADMK alliance, saying such reports were driven only by media conjecture. “Is it even feasible for the two parties to form a joint government?” he asked. Speaking to PTI, Palanisamy argued that even if such a tie-up were attempted, both parties would face serious challenges in dividing ministerial responsibilities. “Who would become the Chief Minister? That itself would be a major stumbling block,” he remarked. He further noted that many senior leaders in both DMK and AIADMK would strongly oppose any such arrangement.