Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister After Historic Poll Victory

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Suvendu Adhikari Bengal CM Oath Ceremony 2026 Live Updates: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as West Bengal’s first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister, marking a historic political shift in a state that had long resisted the saffron party’s rise. West Bengal Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Adhikari.

Additionally, BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, and Nisit Pramanik took the oath as members of the Suvendu cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, drew several top BJP and NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

With the BJP securing a commanding majority in the Assembly elections, the oath-taking ceremony symbolised the party’s biggest political breakthrough in eastern India and the end of the Trinamool Congress’ uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal.

BJP Secures Historic Mandate in West Bengal

The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, comfortably crossing the two-thirds majority mark and forming the government in the state for the first time.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats, marking one of the party’s most significant electoral setbacks since coming to power in 2011.

For years, West Bengal remained one of the BJP’s most difficult political battlegrounds despite the party’s rapid expansion across several regions of the country. The scale of the victory has therefore been viewed within the BJP as both a political and ideological milestone.

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Top BJP Leaders Attend Grand Swearing-In Ceremony

The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata witnessed a massive gathering as senior BJP leaders and NDA chief ministers attended the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, among others.

The BJP had planned the event as a major political showcase aimed at underlining what it described as a new political chapter for West Bengal after decades of regional party dominance.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Long Political Journey

For Suvendu Adhikari, Saturday’s oath-taking marked the culmination of a dramatic political journey spanning multiple parties and shifting political alliances.

Adhikari began his political career with the Congress before joining the Trinamool Congress after its formation in 1998. Over the years, he emerged as one of Mamata Banerjee’s most trusted lieutenants and a powerful organisational leader in Bengal politics.

However, political differences within the TMC eventually led to his exit from the party and entry into the BJP, a move that significantly altered Bengal’s political landscape and intensified the BJP’s challenge against Mamata Banerjee.

ALSO READ | From ‘Giant Slayer’ To Bengal CM, But Never A Husband: Why Suvendu Adhikari Chose To Stay Unmarried

From Trusted Ally to Mamata Banerjee’s Fiercest Challenger

Adhikari later transformed into one of Mamata Banerjee’s strongest political opponents, earning the reputation of a “giant slayer” in Bengal politics.

His rise within the BJP coincided with the saffron party’s rapid organisational growth in the state over the past decade, fuelled by aggressive campaigning and sustained political mobilisation.