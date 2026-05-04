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Shyampur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who will win from the Shyampur Assembly seat, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Shyampur Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Shyampur Assembly seat, who will win, and who will become the Chief Minister of West Bengal?
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Shyampur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Shyampur constituency number 179 of West Bengal, was won by Kalipada Mandal in 2021 from TMC who secured 114804 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Tanusree Chakraborty from BJP who secured 83293 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 31511 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Shyampur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:30 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Shyampur West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE
The vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned for all updates related to the vote counting of the Shyampur Assembly constituency.
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