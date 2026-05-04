Shornur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Shornur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Shornur constituency number 51 of Kerala, was won by P. Mammikutty in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 74400 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, T. H. Feroz Babu from INC who secured 37726 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 36674 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Shornur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.