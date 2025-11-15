Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025‘She Saved Lalu’s Life, Now She Leaves In Pain’: JD(U) Reacts To Yadav Family Turmoil

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said Rohini Acharya’s announcement carried emotional weight, emphasising her sacrifice for her father.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
The Janata Dal (United) has reacted to Rohini Acharya’s announcement that she is quitting politics and disowning her family, calling her decision one taken out of “pain”. Acharya, the daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, made the declaration a day after the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan performed poorly in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. JD(U) and BJP leaders weighed in on the development, highlighting the emotional and political implications. Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father a few years ago, posted on X naming Sanjay Yadav and Rameez as part of her decision.

JD(U) Says Rohini Acted ‘In Pain’

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said Rohini Acharya’s announcement carried emotional weight, emphasising her sacrifice for her father. He noted that the daughter “who saved the life of Lalu Yadav” is now speaking “in pain” while saying she is quitting politics and disowning family.

Calling it a moment of introspection for the RJD’s first family, he said, “It is a big question on Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi?”,a sharp remark aimed at highlighting the internal turmoil within the Yadav household.

Neeraj Kumar’s comments referenced Acharya’s widely known decision to donate a kidney to Lalu Yadav, one of the most significant personal sacrifices made within political families in recent memory.

BJP Calls It A ‘Bad Sign’ For RJD

Reacting to Acharya’s exit, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, “It is a matter of their family. There might be some disappointment. However, this is not a good sign for the family and the party.” Rudy suggested the move reflects deeper dissatisfaction that could further weaken the RJD’s position after a disappointing election result.

Acharya, an MBBS doctor, announced on Saturday that she is leaving politics and distancing herself from family ties just a day after the Mahagathbandhan’s poor performance. Her decision immediately triggered political ripples across Bihar’s already unsettled landscape.

In her post on X, Acharya also named Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, hinting at internal pressures that may have contributed to her decision. The timing and tone of her announcement have amplified speculation about strain within the RJD’s leadership circle, adding another layer of complexity to Bihar’s shifting political dynamics.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 08:07 PM (IST)
Bihar Election Result RJD Lalu Yadav Family BIHAR
