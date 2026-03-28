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HomeElectionLottery Baron Santiago Martin’s Wife Leema Rose Fast-Tracked In AIADMK; To Contest From Lalgudi

Lottery Baron Santiago Martin’s Wife Leema Rose Fast-Tracked In AIADMK; To Contest From Lalgudi

Leema Rose Martin’s rapid rise in AIADMK and Lalgudi candidacy signals a strategic bid to challenge DMK’s long-standing dominance.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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In Tamil Nadu’s ever-evolving political theatre, where parties often emerge from ideology and mass movements, the entry of business-backed figures continues to reshape equations. The latest example is Leema Rose Martin, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, whose swift ascent within AIADMK has drawn significant attention.

After stepping away from her long association with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Leema Rose has quickly transitioned into a key electoral face for the AIADMK.

Exit from IJK, Entry Into AIADMK

Leema Rose resigned from the IJK after 14 years, citing lack of recognition within the party. Earlier, she had told The Indian Express that she would announce her next move “within a week or two.”

Staying true to that timeline, she joined the AIADMK on February 17, 2025. What followed was a rapid political turnaround, as she was soon positioned for a major electoral role.

Fast-Tracked Within Party Ranks

Her rise within the AIADMK was almost immediate. Soon after joining, she was appointed Joint Secretary of the party’s Women’s Wing. Within weeks, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami included her in the party’s second list of candidates.

Leema Rose has been nominated to contest from the Lalgudi Assembly constituency, marking a significant political debut under the AIADMK banner. The speed of her elevation highlights both her political ambition and the perceived clout of the Martin family.

A Family Deeply Embedded In Politics

Beyond her identity as Santiago Martin’s spouse, Leema Rose has an independent public profile. She holds a doctorate, serves as rector of the Martin College of Homeopathic Medicine, and is a trustee of the Martin Foundation.

Her family’s political footprint is notably diverse. Her son, Jose Charles Martin, has launched a political party in Puducherry, while her daughter Daisy Martin is married to Adhav Arjuna, a former IJK functionary now associated with Vijay's TVK.

This means members of the same family are active across multiple political platforms—an unusual but telling reflection of varied political ambitions within a single household.

Battle For A DMK Stronghold

Leema Rose’s electoral test will come in Lalgudi, a constituency dominated by DMK for over two decades. Since 2001, the party has consistently retained the seat.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, DMK candidate Soundara Pandian secured victory and continues to represent the constituency.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Leema Rose Martin and why is her entry into AIADMK significant?

Leema Rose Martin is the wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin. Her swift ascent within AIADMK highlights the growing intersection of business influence and electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu politics.

What was Leema Rose Martin's previous political affiliation?

Leema Rose Martin was previously associated with the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) for 14 years. She resigned from the IJK citing a lack of recognition within the party.

How quickly did Leema Rose Martin rise within the AIADMK ranks?

After joining AIADMK on February 17, 2025, she was appointed Joint Secretary of the party’s Women’s Wing. Within weeks, she was nominated as a candidate for the Lalgudi Assembly constituency.

What is the significance of the Lalgudi Assembly constituency?

Lalgudi is a stronghold of the DMK, which has consistently held the seat for over two decades since 2001. Leema Rose Martin's electoral test will be challenging in this DMK-dominated constituency.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Leema Rose Martin AIADMK Santiago Martin Politics
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