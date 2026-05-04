Saltora (SC) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Saltora (SC) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Saltora (SC) constituency number 247 of West Bengal, was won by Chandana Bauri in 2021 from BJP who secured 91648 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Santosh Kumar Mondal from TMC who secured 87503 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 4145 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Saltora (SC) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.