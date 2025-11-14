RJD's Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat After Gangster-Politician Father's Death

Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Osama Shahab has won the Raghunathpur Assembly seat by a margin of 9,248 votes, securing a significant victory for the party amid the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) commanding lead across Bihar.

Decisive Win In Raghunathpur

Shahab maintained a consistent lead through successive rounds of counting before emerging victorious. His win comes months after the death of his father, Shahabuddin, the former RJD MP and influential but controversial gangster-politician from Siwan district. The result reflects a continuation of the family’s political influence in the region, even as the broader electoral tide shifted strongly in favour of the NDA.

NDA Maintains Statewide Dominance

While the RJD secured pockets of support, including Shahab’s victory in Raghunathpur, overall counting trends throughout the day showed the NDA firmly ahead, leading in more than 200 seats. The alliance appears set for a sweeping mandate, significantly outpacing the Opposition across most constituencies.

Shahab’s win stands out as one of the notable results for the RJD as the party attempts to secure key seats despite the statewide surge in favour of the NDA.