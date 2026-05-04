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HomeElectionRishivandiyam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Rishivandiyam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Rishivandiyam Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromRishivandiyam constituency, win loss tally here.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:10 AM (IST)

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Rishivandiyam Election Result 2026 LiveUpdates Constituency Vote Counting Winner Loser DMK AIADMK BJP Congress Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Rishivandiyam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Rishivandiyam Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live

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Rishivandiyam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:

Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Rishivandiyam constituency number 78 of Tamil Nadu, was won by K. Karthikeyan in 2021 from DMK who secured 113912 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, A. Santhosh from AIADMK who secured 72184 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 41728 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Rishivandiyam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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