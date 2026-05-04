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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionRG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Leads In Panihati As BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Bengal

RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Leads In Panihati As BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Bengal

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:46 AM (IST)

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, has taken an early lead in the Panihati Assembly seat, ahead by more than 2,763 votes, according to data from the Election Commission.

Debnath, contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is among several candidates contributing to the party’s strong showing in early counting trends across West Bengal.

As per the latest figures released by the poll body, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the 293-member Assembly and is currently leading in 148 seats. Counting of votes is still underway, and trends may change as more rounds are completed.

The early leads indicate a significant shift in the state’s political landscape, with the BJP gaining ground in a high-stakes contest against the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is trailing with a lead in 78 seats.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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