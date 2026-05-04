Ranni Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Ranni Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Ranni constituency number 112 of Kerala, was won by Pramod Narayan in 2021 from KC(M) who secured 52669 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Rinku Cheriyan from INC who secured 51384 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1285 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ranni Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.