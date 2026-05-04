Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim constituency number 87 of West Bengal, was won by Parthasarathi Chatterjee in 2021 from BJP who secured 113637 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Sankar Singha from TMC who secured 90509 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 23128 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.