Raidighi Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Raidighi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Raidighi constituency number 134 of West Bengal, was won by Aloke Jaldata in 2021 from TMC who secured 115707 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Santanu Bapuli from BJP who secured 80139 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 35568 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Raidighi Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.