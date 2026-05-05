Rahul, Tejashwi, Mamata 'Finished,' Akhilesh Next: Suvendu Adhikari After BJP Sweeps Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari claims people rejected misgovernance, corruption, and anti-Hindu government.

Adhikari asserts opposition leaders like Gandhi, Yadav, and Banerjee are finished.

He promises legal actions, not post-poll violence, unlike TMC.

Adhikari highlights cross-party support and Hindu community vote in Bhabanipur.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that several opposition leaders had been politically sidelined, asserting that the electoral outcome reflected a decisive shift in public sentiment.

“This is the win of people, they have thrown away misgovernance, corruption, and anti-Hindu government. They have wiped them out...” Adhikari said.

He went on to add, “They (opposition leaders) only speak after lose... Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee are finished, Akhilesh Yadav will also be finished.”

Suvendu Calls BJP Win A ‘People’s Mandate’

Adhikari described the result as a rejection of alleged corruption and governance failures, crediting voters for delivering what he termed a decisive verdict.

“I express my gratefulness to party workers, will take them along, fulfil their expectations, will ensure women safety,” he said, outlining priorities for governance.

He also added, “The politics of appeasement will be finished.”

VIDEO | West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) says, "This is the win of people, they have thrown away misgovernance, corruption, and anti-Hindu government. They have wiped them out... I express my gratefulness to party workers, will take them along, fulfil their… pic.twitter.com/CKxPkNzBZ2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026

Post-Poll Violence and Governance Assurances

Addressing concerns over post-election tensions, Adhikari accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) of engaging in violence in previous elections, while promising restraint.

“The way TMC did post poll violence, we will not do it... There will be only legal actions...” he said.

Referring to the Bhabanipur constituency, Adhikari claimed support cutting across traditional party lines.

“CPM voters voted for me in Bhabanipur. The whole Hindu community voted for me in unison. I was saying this... It was important to defeat Mamata Banerjee, what people of Bhabanipur did was required,” he said.

ALSO READ: How Did Congress Perform Across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Other States?

BJP's Massive Win In Bengal

The BJP on Monday secured a landmark victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 206 seats, well past the two-thirds mark, and bringing an end to the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

According to Election Commission data available at midnight, the TMC lagged significantly behind, winning 79 seats and leading in two more in the 294-member Assembly, where the majority mark stands at 148.

What began as tentative early leads soon consolidated into a decisive wave for the BJP, breaching the halfway mark well before counting reached its midpoint, an outcome that signals not just a change in government but a broader ideological and political realignment in the state.

Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur

The verdict carried additional symbolic weight as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was defeated in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, marking a dramatic turnaround after early trends appeared to favour the incumbent.

The result is being seen as a pivotal moment in Bengal politics, with the state poised to be governed by a party that is also in power at the Centre for the first time since 1972.

ALSO READ: TMC Alleges Post-Poll Violence After Party Offices Vandalised Across Bengal; BJP Denies Involvement