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Pursurah Election Result LIVE: Who is leading and who is trailing from Pursurah, Watch LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Pursurah Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Pursurah, who is leading and who is trailing, Watch LIVE
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Pursurah Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Pursurah constituency number 199 of West Bengal, was won by Biman Ghosh in 2021 from BJP who secured 119334 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Dilip Yadav from TMC who secured 91156 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 28178 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Pursurah Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:30 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Pursurah West Bengal Election Results LIVE: Assembly seat results, Watch LIVE
Stay tuned with ABP Live for the fastest coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections in the Pursurah constituency. The vote counting for the West Bengal elections will begin shortly. Trends will start coming in soon, showing who is leading and who is trailing from the Pursurah Assembly constituency.
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