Punjab Opinion Poll: AAP Projected To Return With 69-82 Seats, Bhagwant Mann Remains Top Choice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as the frontrunner in a new opinion poll ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. According to SCORE's first survey, AAP is projected to win between 69 and 82 seats if elections are held in Punjab on October 15, 2026.

The state has 117 Assembly seats, with a party needing at least 59 to secure a majority. However, the projection is lower than the 92 seats AAP won in the 2022 Assembly elections.

SCORE conducted the survey between September 13 and October 13, 2026, covering 28,347 voters across all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab.

The survey projects AAP's vote share at around 38 per cent. The Congress is expected to finish second with 24 per cent of the vote and is projected to win between 17 and 34 seats.

BJP Projected To Get 14 Per Cent Vote Share

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is estimated to secure 14 per cent of the vote and between four and 12 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), meanwhile, is projected to receive 12.5 per cent of the vote and win between two and six seats.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remains the leading choice for the post, with 46.3 per cent of respondents favouring him, according to the survey.

His personal approval rating stands at 63.9 per cent, higher than the 57.7 per cent approval rating recorded for the state government’s performance.

The survey also indicates a significant gender divide in support for AAP. The party enjoys 51.2 per cent support among women, compared with 27.4 per cent among men.

Drug Abuse Emerges As Punjab's Biggest Concern

Drug abuse remains the most pressing concern for people in Punjab, with 39.3 per cent of respondents identifying it as the biggest issue in their area, according to the survey.

Other key concerns include roads, drainage, sanitation, unemployment and inflation.

Meanwhile, 79.7 per cent of households reported having benefited from at least one government scheme.

22.5% Voters Yet To Make Up Their Minds

The survey found that 22.5 per cent of voters remain undecided, indicating that political equations could change in the months leading up to the Assembly elections.

The projections should be viewed as an assessment of the current political climate rather than a definitive prediction of the final election results.

(Punjab SCORE Opinion Poll was conducted from 13 Sep 2026 to 14 Oct 2026 with a total sample size of 28,347. )