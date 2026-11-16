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English NewsElectionBJP-SAD Alliance Back On Cards; Seat-Sharing Talks Near Finish, Announcement Soon: Report

BJP-SAD Alliance Back On Cards; Seat-Sharing Talks Near Finish, Announcement Soon: Report

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are set to join hands again after their partnership ended in September 2020 following 24 years of alliance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent reference to an NDA government in Punjab has further fuelled speculation about a possible reunion.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP and SAD finalizing alliance for 2027 Punjab polls.
  • BJP likely to contest 47-48 seats, doubling previous share.
  • Some BJP leaders oppose alliance, citing past differences.
  • Amit Shah's

Seat-sharing negotiations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), are reportedly in their final stages, with an announcement on a possible alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections expected around Guru Nanak Jayanti.

According to a News18 report quoting sources, the BJP is likely to contest 47-48 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats under the proposed arrangement. While a few differences are yet to be resolved, the discussions are said to be nearing completion.

If finalised, the arrangement would represent a significant expansion of the BJP's electoral footprint in Punjab, where it traditionally contested far fewer seats than the SAD during their alliance. The development would also signal a possible political reunion between the two parties after their partnership collapsed in 2020.

BJP Set To More Than Double Seat Share In Punjab

The proposed seat-sharing formula would give the BJP 47-48 constituencies, more than double the 23 seats it contested in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections.

At the time, the SAD contested 94 of the state's 117 seats, while the BJP fought the remaining 23 as the junior partner in the alliance. The two parties last contested the Punjab Assembly elections together in 2017.

The reported change in seat allocation reflects the BJP's apparent push for a larger role in Punjab's electoral politics. However, the final formula is yet to be officially announced, and a few issues reportedly remain under discussion.

Not All BJP Leaders Support Possible SAD Alliance

The possibility of a renewed alliance has not found unanimous support within the BJP's Punjab unit. Senior party leader and National Commission for Minorities Chairman Harjit Grewal expressed reservations about joining hands with the SAD, pointing to differences between the party's old guard and those favouring an alliance.

"There are some BJP leaders who are in favour of an alliance. But there are the old guard who have been with the party for forty-fifty years and are against it. These two schools of thought are there. I believe governments come and go, but nationalist ideology must flourish in Punjab," Grewal said a day before the latest reports on the negotiations.

The BJP-SAD partnership ended on September 26, 2020, after 24 years, leaving sections of the BJP's state leadership unhappy with the Akali Dal. Grewal is among the leaders who have continued to oppose a political reunion with the former ally.

The internal differences underline the challenge facing the BJP as it weighs the electoral advantages of an alliance against reservations within its own state unit.

Amit Shah's Punjab Remark Fuels Alliance Speculation

The expected announcement around Guru Nanak Jayanti has also drawn attention because of a recent remark by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Speaking at the launch of multi-crore projects for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna in late October, Shah referred to his recent visit to Punjab and predicted a change in the state's government in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"I was in Punjab only the day before. The way drug trade has flourished under the Aam Aadmi Party government there, people have decided that there will be an NDA government in the state in 2027," Shah said.

His reference to an NDA government, rather than a BJP government, has added to speculation about a possible alliance in Punjab. The remark is being viewed in the context of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and the SAD.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the BJP and SAD alliance talks?

Negotiations for a seat-sharing arrangement between BJP and SAD for the 2027 Punjab elections are in their final stages. An announcement is expected around Guru Nanak Jayanti.

How many seats is the BJP expected to contest in the proposed Punjab alliance?

Under the proposed arrangement, the BJP is likely to contest 47-48 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats. This would significantly increase its electoral footprint compared to 2017.

When did the alliance between the BJP and SAD end previously?

The partnership between the BJP and SAD ended on September 26, 2020, after 24 years. They last contested the Punjab Assembly elections together in 2017.

Is there unanimous support within the BJP for the possible alliance with SAD?

No, the possibility of a renewed alliance has not found unanimous support within the BJP's Punjab unit. Senior leaders like Harjit Grewal have expressed reservations.

How did Amit Shah's recent remark fuel speculation about an alliance?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted an 'NDA government' in Punjab in 2027, rather than a BJP government. This remark added to speculation about a possible alliance in the state.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Election 2027 Punjab Assembly Election 2027 Elections 2027
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