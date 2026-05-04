Poonjar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Poonjar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Poonjar constituency number 101 of Kerala, was won by Sebastian Kulathunkal in 2021 from KC(M) who secured 58668 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. C. George from KJ(S) who secured 41851 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 16817 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Poonjar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.