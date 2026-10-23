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English NewsElectionPolling Underway For 28 Legislative Council Seats Across Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra And UP

Polling Underway For 28 Legislative Council Seats Across Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra And UP

Polling began at 8 am on Friday for biennial Legislative Council elections across Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Biennial Legislative Council elections commenced due to expiring member terms.
  • Twenty-eight council seats are vacant across four Indian states.
  • Polling concludes today; counting scheduled for October 27.

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Voting began at 8 am on Friday for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh across the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.
 


 The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the elections following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies. According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies. 
 


 In Bihar, polling is being held in four Graduates' constituencies, Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four Teachers' constituencies, Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The tenures of the sitting members of these eight constituencies will expire on November 16.
 


 In Karnataka, the two Graduates' constituencies are Karnataka South-East and Karnataka West, while the two Teachers' constituencies are Karnataka North-East and Bangalore. The tenures of the sitting members of these four constituencies will expire on November 11.
 


 In Maharashtra, the three Graduates' constituencies are Aurangabad Division, Pune Division and Nagpur Division, while the two Teachers' constituencies are Amravati Division and Pune Division. The tenures of the sitting members of these five constituencies will expire on December 6, 2026.
 


 In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in five Graduates' constituencies, Lucknow Division, Varanasi Division, Agra Division, Meerut Division and Allahabad-Jhansi Division, and six Teachers' constituencies, Lucknow Division, Varanasi Division, Agra Division, Meerut Division, Bareilly-Moradabad Division and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division. The tenures of the sitting members of these 11 constituencies will expire on December 6.
 


 Polling in all four states will continue until 4 pm on Friday. The counting of votes is scheduled for Tuesday (October 27), while the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are these elections being held for?

These are biennial elections for the Legislative Councils in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, specifically for Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

When did voting for these elections take place?

Voting commenced at 8 am on Friday, October 23rd, and continued until 4 pm on the same day.

When is the counting of votes scheduled?

The counting of votes for these Legislative Council elections is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27th. The entire election process will be completed by October 31st.

Which states are participating in these elections?

These biennial Legislative Council elections are being held across Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Published at : 23 Oct 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP MLC Elections Karnataka MLC Elections Bihar MLC Elections Elections 2026 Maharashtra MLC Elections
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