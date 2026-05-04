Pollachi Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Pollachi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Pollachi constituency number 123 of Tamil Nadu, was won by Pollachi V. Jayaraman in 2021 from AIADMK who secured 80567 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. Varadharajan from DMK who secured 78842 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1725 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Pollachi Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.