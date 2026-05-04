The Phalodi Satta Bazar is a betting market located in Rajasthan, India, known for making predictions on election results, weather, and major events. It gauges political sentiment and public opinion.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Election Results 2026: Who Has The Edge Across 5 States? Phalodi Satta Bazar Drops Big Predictions
Those associated with the betting market say that projections continue to fluctuate until the last moment.
- Phalodi betting market offers unofficial election predictions.
- Market projects BJP winning West Bengal, Assam; UDF in Kerala.
- Tamil Nadu sees DMK alliance leading, Puducherry favors BJP alliance.
- Predictions fluctuate until the last moment before counting.
Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction: The Phalodi betting market, known for gauging political sentiment in India and beyond, is once again in the spotlight. This market is famous for its unique style of making predictions on election results, weather patterns, and major events.
Located in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, the small town of Phalodi has gained recognition not just nationally but also internationally because of this betting market. Local bookmakers set “rates” or projections for elections across states, Lok Sabha polls, and other major political developments. Many people view these figures as an indicator of ground-level public sentiment.
However, it is important to note that these projections are neither official nor scientific. They are entirely based on speculation and risk. While the market has sometimes been accurate, it has also been completely off the mark on several occasions. Despite this, its figures continue to generate buzz among the media and the public.
In recent days, discussions around the latest Phalodi betting trends have gained traction on social media, with projections emerging in favour of different political parties. Though often seen as an informal hub for election forecasting, its numbers are better understood as indicators of trends rather than definitive outcomes.
Phalodi Satta Bazar On Bengal Results
With Assembly elections concluded in five states, all eyes are now on the vote counting scheduled for today. Alongside exit polls by news channels, the Phalodi betting market has also released its projections for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with wagers worth crores reportedly placed.
In West Bengal, which has 294 seats and a majority mark of 148, the market suggests a tight contest, projecting 150–156 seats for the BJP and 137–140 seats for the TMC.
In Assam’s 126-seat Assembly (majority: 64), the BJP-led alliance is expected to secure 91–101 seats, while the Congress alliance may get 21–31 seats and others 0–3.
In Kerala (140 seats, majority: 71), the UDF is projected to win 78–90 seats, the LDF 49–62, and the BJP-led alliance 0–3.
Phalodi Satta Bazar On Tamil Nadu Results
In Tamil Nadu (234 seats, majority: 118), the DMK alliance is estimated to win 125–145 seats, the AIADMK alliance 65–85, TVK 16–26, and others 1–6.
In the Union Territory of Puducherry (30 seats, majority: 16), the BJP alliance is projected to lead with 16–20 seats, followed by the Congress alliance with 6–8 seats and others with 3–7.
Those associated with the betting market say that projections continue to fluctuate until the last moment, and changes in estimates are possible even till midnight before the counting day.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Phalodi Satta Bazar?
Are the Phalodi Satta Bazar predictions official or scientific?
No, the predictions are not official or scientific. They are based entirely on speculation and risk, and have been both accurate and inaccurate in the past.
How do the Phalodi Satta Bazar projections work?
Local bookmakers set 'rates' or projections for various events. These figures are seen by many as an indicator of ground-level public sentiment, though they can fluctuate until the last moment.
What kind of predictions does the Phalodi Satta Bazar make?
The market makes predictions on election results for states and Lok Sabha polls, as well as other major political developments and weather patterns.