Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Phalodi betting market offers unofficial election predictions.

Market projects BJP winning West Bengal, Assam; UDF in Kerala.

Tamil Nadu sees DMK alliance leading, Puducherry favors BJP alliance.

Predictions fluctuate until the last moment before counting.

Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction: The Phalodi betting market, known for gauging political sentiment in India and beyond, is once again in the spotlight. This market is famous for its unique style of making predictions on election results, weather patterns, and major events.

Located in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, the small town of Phalodi has gained recognition not just nationally but also internationally because of this betting market. Local bookmakers set “rates” or projections for elections across states, Lok Sabha polls, and other major political developments. Many people view these figures as an indicator of ground-level public sentiment.

However, it is important to note that these projections are neither official nor scientific. They are entirely based on speculation and risk. While the market has sometimes been accurate, it has also been completely off the mark on several occasions. Despite this, its figures continue to generate buzz among the media and the public.

In recent days, discussions around the latest Phalodi betting trends have gained traction on social media, with projections emerging in favour of different political parties. Though often seen as an informal hub for election forecasting, its numbers are better understood as indicators of trends rather than definitive outcomes.

Phalodi Satta Bazar On Bengal Results

With Assembly elections concluded in five states, all eyes are now on the vote counting scheduled for today. Alongside exit polls by news channels, the Phalodi betting market has also released its projections for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with wagers worth crores reportedly placed.

In West Bengal, which has 294 seats and a majority mark of 148, the market suggests a tight contest, projecting 150–156 seats for the BJP and 137–140 seats for the TMC.

In Assam’s 126-seat Assembly (majority: 64), the BJP-led alliance is expected to secure 91–101 seats, while the Congress alliance may get 21–31 seats and others 0–3.

In Kerala (140 seats, majority: 71), the UDF is projected to win 78–90 seats, the LDF 49–62, and the BJP-led alliance 0–3.

Phalodi Satta Bazar On Tamil Nadu Results

In Tamil Nadu (234 seats, majority: 118), the DMK alliance is estimated to win 125–145 seats, the AIADMK alliance 65–85, TVK 16–26, and others 1–6.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry (30 seats, majority: 16), the BJP alliance is projected to lead with 16–20 seats, followed by the Congress alliance with 6–8 seats and others with 3–7.

Those associated with the betting market say that projections continue to fluctuate until the last moment, and changes in estimates are possible even till midnight before the counting day.