Perinthalmanna Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Perinthalmanna Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Perinthalmanna constituency number 38 of Kerala, was won by Najeeb Kanthapuram in 2021 from IUML who secured 76530 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. P. Mustafa from Ind. who secured 76492 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 38 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Perinthalmanna Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.