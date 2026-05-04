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HomeElectionPeravoor Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Peravoor Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Peravoor Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromPeravoor constituency, win loss tally here.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:01 AM (IST)

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Peravoor Election Result 2026 Live Updates Constituency Vote Counting Winner Loser TMC BJP Congress Kerala Assembly Election Peravoor Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Peravoor Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live

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Peravoor Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:

Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Peravoor constituency number 16 of Kerala, was won by Sunny Joseph in 2021 from INC who secured 66706 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Sakeer Hussain from CPI(M) who secured 63534 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 3172 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Peravoor Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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Peravoor Vidhan Sabha Chunav Peravoor Election Result Peravoor Election 2026 Result Peravoor Election Result 2026 Live Peravoor Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Peravoor Contituency Result 2023 Peravoor News Kerala Election Result 2026 Kerala Election 2026 Kerala Results 2026
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