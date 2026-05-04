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Payyanur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Payyanur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromPayyanur constituency, win loss tally here.
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Payyanur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Payyanur constituency number 6 of Kerala, was won by TI. Madhusoodanan in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 93695 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, M. Pradeep Kumar from INC who secured 43915 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 49780 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Payyanur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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