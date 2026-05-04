Pathanapuram Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Pathanapuram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Pathanapuram constituency number 120 of Kerala, was won by K. B. Ganesh Kumar in 2021 from KC(B) who secured 67276 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Jyothikumar Chamakkala from INC who secured 52940 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 14336 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Pathanapuram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.