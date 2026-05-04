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Patashpur Election Result 2026 LIVE: Today’s upcoming election results of the Patashpur Legislative Assembly seat
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Patashpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: In today’s election results of the Patashpur Assembly seat
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Patashpur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Patashpur constituency number 212 of West Bengal, was won by Uttam Barik in 2021 from TMC who secured 105299 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Ambujaksha Mahanti from BJP who secured 95305 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 9994 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Patashpur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Patashpur West Bengal Election Results LIVE
Counting of votes for the Patashpur West Bengal Assembly election results will begin shortly. Stay tuned with ABP Live for all updates related to vote counting in the Patashpur Assembly constituency. Voting for 294 seats in West Bengal has taken place, and the counting of votes will be held today (May 4).
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