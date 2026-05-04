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Panskura Purba Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for the West Bengal Elections 2026 will begin shortly
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Panskura Purba Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Elections 2026 will begin shortly.
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Panskura Purba Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Panskura Purba constituency number 204 of West Bengal, was won by Biplab Roy Chowdhury in 2021 from TMC who secured 91213 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Debabrata Pattanayek from BJP who secured 81553 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 9660 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Panskura Purba Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:31 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Panskura Purba West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE
The results of the West Bengal Elections 2026 will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin shortly. Vote counting for the West Bengal elections will start at 8 am, watch the fastest LIVE results on ABP Live.
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