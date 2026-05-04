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Panchla Election Result LIVE: Who is leading and who is trailing from Panchla, Watch LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Panchla Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Panchla, who is leading and who is trailing, Watch LIVE
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Panchla Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Panchla constituency number 175 of West Bengal, was won by Gulsan Mullick in 2021 from TMC who secured 104572 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Mohit Lal Ghanti from BJP who secured 71821 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 32751 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Panchla Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
04:30 AM (IST) • 04 May 2026
Panchla West Bengal Election Results LIVE: Assembly seat results, Watch LIVE
Stay tuned with ABP Live for the fastest coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections in the Panchla constituency. The vote counting for the West Bengal elections will begin shortly. Trends will start coming in soon, showing who is leading and who is trailing from the Panchla Assembly constituency.
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