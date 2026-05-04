Pallavaram Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Pallavaram Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Pallavaram constituency number 30 of Tamil Nadu, was won by I. Karunanithi in 2021 from DMK who secured 126427 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, S. Rajendran from AIADMK who secured 88646 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 37781 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Pallavaram Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.