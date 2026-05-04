Palashipara Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Palashipara Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Palashipara constituency number 79 of West Bengal, was won by Manik Bhattacharya in 2021 from TMC who secured 110274 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Bibhash Chandra Mandal from BJP who secured 58938 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 51336 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Palashipara Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.